Zimbabwe: Miss World SA Jets Off to Dubai for Training

18 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

At just 18 years old, Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg is set to make history as the youngest competitor at the Miss World pageant taking place in India in March 2025.

As she prepares to take the global stage, Zoalize will be travelling to Dubai to train with world-renowned beauty pageant trainers and rub shoulders with A-list celebrities.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an elated Zoalize shared her excitement about her upcoming journey. "My preparations for Miss World have been a lifelong journey," she said.

"My trip to Dubai will be invaluable in helping me become a well-rounded Miss World candidate. I'm eager to learn about Dubai's sustainable development initiatives and engage with the people there to discover how we can create a more sustainable future.

Zoalize also expressed gratitude to the Miss World South Africa organisation for providing her with the opportunity to explore local attractions and collaborate with talented creatives.

"I'm proud to be part of an organisation that transcends international borders and celebrates the unique essence of our country," she said.

With her sights set on the Miss World crown, Zoalize is ready to take on the world and make her country proud. -- TshisaLIVE

