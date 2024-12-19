Zimbabwe: Medical Doctor Charged With Perjury, Obstruction of Justice

Prosper Dembedza — A medical doctor, Collins Benhure, appeared in court yesterday on charges of perjury and defeating the course of justice after allegedly lying about his representation of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe during a court testimony.

Benhure appeared before Harare Magistrate Isheunesu Matova and was granted US$200 bail. He serves as the acting Registrar for the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

The allegations state that on November 6, Benhure was called as a defence witness in the case of the State vs. Lenon Gwaunza (CRB 10128/23), where he previously supervised the complainant in that case, Dr Andrew Mataruse.

In the case (CRB 10128/23), Gwaunza has since been convicted of blackmailing another senior specialist neurologist doctor Dr Mataruse accusing him of not being qualified.

Gwaunza is on US$100 bail until January 20, 2025 awaiting sentence for contravening the Data Protection Act

Benhure is alleged to have unlawfully and intentionally declared under oath that he was authorised to represent the council in court and to provide evidence on behalf of Gwaunza.

During his testimony, Benhure allegedly claimed to be the spokesperson for the council, stating that it had revisited its decision regarding the registration of Dr Mataruse's neurology qualifications.

The State asserts that he knowingly made these false statements during judicial proceedings, fully aware they were untrue.

Additionally, Benhure reportedly failed to present any documentation, such as a resolution or minutes from the council, that would authorise his appearance in court on behalf of the council.

As a result, he is accused of committing perjury and obstructing justice through his conduct.