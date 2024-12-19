Zimbabwe: Actuarial Scientist Rejects Overseas Jobs for Football

Tadious Manyepo — Herentals chairperson Tafadzwa Benza turned down three lucrative actuarial science overseas job offers to pursue his passion for football development, Zimpapers Sports Hub has learnt.

After scoring high in BSc Actuarial Science at Kent University in the United Kingdom and following that up by scoring distinctions at masters' level at the University of London, Benza, who is pursuing a doctorate in strategic management, found himself crowded with offers.

The first was a very lucrative offer from the UK, and then another in Canada, and finally the United States of America.

However, the 29-year-old knew exactly what he wanted, as he had convinced his father, Innocent, to establish the biggest footballing institution that has seven professional clubs, including the ambitious side that plays in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the dominant Women's Soccer League team, Herentals Queens, who have just won the league title for the third year running.

Benza has been the behind-the-scenes man running the institution that employs more than 700 players and support staff over the past seven years.

And on Monday, the Peter House School luminary got his just rewards after the biggest daily newspaper in the country, The Herald, honoured him with a special recognition in Outstanding Football Development Excellence during the inaugural "Herald Community Heroes Awards" at the Harare International Conference Centre.

An ecstatic Benza, who is a front-runner to get a ZIFA board position during the January 25 election, saluted The Herald for recognising his efforts to develop football in the country.

"I am very happy to have been one of the recipients of these prestigious awards from the leading daily newspaper in the country. It gives me some sense of pride and pushes me into doing even greater things in foot-ball," said Benza.

"I decided to lead the Herentals football institution, which has a club in the Premier Soccer League, three-time Women's Soccer League champions, a Division One side, and four Division Two teams in Harare, Rusape rural, Kadoma, and Bulawayo, on top of a huge national academy.

"What I am particularly happy about the most is the fact that I am getting this recognition after I dropped several job offers, including from three overseas companies.

"What I always wanted to do was football administration. I am very happy to see girls from disadvantaged backgrounds making it through football.

"Mass participation and remuneration are key drivers to inclusivity, and I am happy to have been recognised for doing what I love most." Guest of Honour at the event, Mavis Sibanda, who is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, who was standing in for Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said, "Recognition plays a pivotal role in acknowledging the remarkable contributions by individuals who go above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

"In Zimbabwe, our community heroes and heroines play a crucial role in addressing various social challenges, promoting unity, and fostering a sense of belonging among its people." The Herald Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo saluted the winners and encouraged them to continue making a difference in the society.

"By awarding them, we acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and often selfless efforts to improve the lives of those around them," said Ruzvidzo.

"This recognition not only honours their achievements but also inspires others to engage in community service and activism."