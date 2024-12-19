Zimbabwe: The Year China Cemented Social Ties With Zim

Tichaona Zindoga, Herald Correspondent — Development is most meaningful when it reaches the most vulnerable.

This insightful assertion came from Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding during a recent partnership with Zimbabwe's First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, aimed at assisting local vulnerable communities.

Ambassador Zhou emphasised that while China's collaboration with Zimbabwe encompasses extensive infrastructural projects that have transformed the economy, it is essential to highlight that contributions to local communities reflect the core of their partnership.

Over the years, China has supported numerous initiatives in education, health, and poverty alleviation.

The year 2024 marks a significant affirmation of China's commitment to grassroots engagement, often overshadowed by the economic and political ties that have long characterised the historical friendship between the two nations.

This relationship dates back to the liberation struggle, with further strengthening occurring during President Mnangagwa's visit to Beijing, where he met with President Xi Jinping.

During this meeting, both parties agreed to elevate their relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership--termed a "five-star ironclad" partnership--under the auspices of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, outlining 10 partnership areas including mutual learning, trade prosperity, development cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

A common misconception is that China's cooperation with Africa primarily benefits elites, leaving ordinary citizens on the periphery.

However, China's recent assistance to vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe underscores a commitment that resonates with the everyday lives of the people, making their engagement holistic and comprehensive.

In the past year, China's social assistance in Zimbabwe has concentrated on five broad areas:

Agricultural support

Under the China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village Project, villagers in Zvimba, Mashonaland West, received crucial support aimed at enhancing food security and commercialising agricultural activities.

This initiative included providing chickens, rabbits, feed pellets, and conservation farming equipment.

Teams of Chinese agricultural experts have been dispatched to share best practices, innovative techniques, and sustainability strategies, enabling local farmers to achieve food security and economic viability.

Healthcare initiatives

The China medical team, a dedicated medical corps from Beijing, has been instrumental in addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable communities.

This year, Zimbabwe welcomed the 21st batch of the medical team, which has provided treatment for tropical diseases such as malaria and bilharzia, along with services in optometry and traditional Chinese medicine.

This ongoing healthcare support highlights China's commitment to the wellbeing of Zimbabwe's citizens.

Youth Empowerment

The Teen Rescue Mission (TRM), an NGO based in Chitungwiza, focuses on empowering young people and steering them away from social ills such as drug abuse and teenage pregnancies.

In August, the Chinese Embassy donated layer hens and eggs to enhance local poultry farming, a move designed to bolster food security and enhance the production capabilities of local farmers.

The TRM also facilitated support for teen mothers and young girls, providing essential resources and educational opportunities.

Disaster relief

In November, following a devastating fire at Mbare Musika--Zimbabwe's largest informal market--Ambassador Zhou extended support to the affected community.

The fire destroyed property and goods valued in millions, impacting the livelihoods of approximately 4 000 traders. Through local NGOs, the embassy identified vulnerable families and assisted them with school fees and essential stationery, emphasising community resilience and the importance of rebuilding.

Community assistance projects

In early December, the Embassy donated 500 solar lights, tick grease, and food supplies, including cooking oil, rice, and 80 tonnes of wheat, specifically targeting elderly women in Mashonaland West.

Such initiatives reflect the deeply rooted Chinese philosophies of care for the vulnerable, underscoring the dignity of recipients.

Philosophical underpinnings

China's commitment to social assistance is not random; it is deeply embedded in major Chinese philosophies such as Confucianism, which emphasises charity, good deeds, and care for the elderly and vulnerable.

Over the years, charitable acts have been carried out by diplomats, businesses, and individual philanthropists, often away from the media spotlight. Yet, the transformative impact of these efforts is evident in the communities benefiting from Chinese aid.

Ambassador Zhou expressed hope that these efforts would shape the future of Zimbabwe through its youth. In June, the embassy launched "Hope Harbour," a series of charitable initiatives aimed at nurturing talent and developing future leaders.

During a speech in Dzivarasekwa, he remarked, "Boys and girls, one day, you too will assume the responsibilities of adulthood, contributing to your country and people."

Broader impact

The charitable initiatives complement mainstream aid and technical assistance provided by China, which includes the construction of hospitals, schools, and infrastructure projects, as well as free medical services and support for youth and women's empowerment.

Over the past year, 700 Zimbabweans from various sectors participated in training and exchange programmes in China, covering areas like education, finance, agriculture, and health.

This exposure primarily benefits young people, including those in civil service roles. Ambassador Zhou poignantly noted, "It takes 10 years to grow trees, but a hundred years to foster talents," highlighting the long-term vision behind these initiatives.

China's willingness to engage with Zimbabwe is a testament to its commitment to sustainable development and social betterment. By focusing on vulnerable populations, China is not only building goodwill but also laying the groundwork for a stronger bilateral relationship--one that emphasises inclusivity and shared progress.

This approach underscores the philosophy of creating a community with a shared future for mankind, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.

2024 stands as a pivotal year for China-Zimbabwe relations, marked by a renewed focus on social assistance that resonates deeply with the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. As these initiatives continue to unfold, they promise to foster stronger ties between the two nations while making a significant positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable.