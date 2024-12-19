Zimbabwe: Millennium Heights Voted Best High-Rise Development

Millennium Heights, the high-rise development in Harare's Borrowdale suburb, has been voted the best high-rise development in Zimbabwe at the Zimbabwe Property Awards on the grounds of exceptional design, quality, innovation and green spaces.

Millennium Heights uses modern architecture, boasting sleek lines, expansive glass facades, and luxurious finishes. So far, three apartment blocks are complete with the fourth block under construction. The fifth block, poised to be an apartment hotel, will be developed next year.

The apartments offer views of the surrounding area while its prime location provides easy access to major amenities and services. Some of the outstanding features of Millennium Heights include high-end finishes, expansive balconies with panoramic views of the city, state-of-the-art security systems, including biometric access control and CCTV surveillance, high-speed elevators on block 3, and solar power for uninterrupted power supply.

At the same event, WestProp Holdings' CEO Mr Ken Sharpe, was honoured as the Real Estate Personality of the Year.

This award recognizes Mr Sharpe's outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions to the real estate industry in Zimbabwe.

WestProp Holdings was also adjudged the Best Real Estate Developer of the Year, a testament to the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable developments that exceed client expectations.

Ms Tatiana Sharpe, who stood in for her father, urged the construction industry to collaborate to help grow the national economy.

"I would like to encourage everyone not to look at each other as competitors but as brother and sisters. In the Bible it says iron sharpens iron. Together we drive development, we drive progress".

She praised her father whom she described as an "unbelievable dreamer" whose vision is to bring Dubai to Zimbabwe.

She said her father had a vision to create jobs and improve the well-being of the people through the one billion brick vision.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Sharpe thanked the company staff, the community, suppliers and contractors for putting their all in the business to ensure its success.

She said her father should be recognised as a big dreamer who did not rest until he achieves his set goals.

The Zimbabwe Property Awards are a premier recognition of excellence in the real estate industry, and these awards cement WestProp Holdings' position as a leader in the Zimbabwean real estate market.

She said winning the awards was an honour because of the calibre of construction companies that took part in the awards.