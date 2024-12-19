Zimbabwe: 2024 Literary Arts Review

Written and spoken art forms such as fiction, poetry, drama, and prose endure through the ages.

These mediums, which fall under literary arts, are celebrated for enhancing creativity, stimulating imagination, and refreshing the mind.

With the advent of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the literary sector stands on the brink of significant growth.

However, the lack of a robust reading culture and insufficient access to reading materials in various communities have hindered this potential.

There are legitimate concerns that young people in many communities are losing interest in reading books, representing a substantial setback for literary engagement.

Research indicates that those who do read are often motivated by academic examination requirements rather than the joy of reading, a stark contrast to previous generations.

Like any other sector, the literary arts have stalwarts who remain committed to fostering growth.

Notable figures include Chirikure Chirikure, Albert Nyathi, Ignatius Mabasa, Aaron Chiundura Moyo and Musaemura Zimunya.

Among these luminaries, Chirikure has gone above and beyond to promote reading culture and indigenous languages.

A revered writer, storyteller, and editor, he has become a source of inspiration for schoolchildren eager to benefit from his wisdom.

In the last quarter of 2024, Chirikure hosted the 11th LitFest Harare Literature Festival, bringing together creatives from the book industry to discuss pressing issues affecting the sector.

A primary concern raised during the festival was the pervasive lack of a reading culture.

Participants noted a significant shortage of books in marginalised communities, urging well-wishers to donate reading materials to remote areas.

This initiative aims to engage young minds and divert them from the temptations of drug and substance abuse.

Unfortunately, Chirikure was unable to implement planned outreach programmes due to a lack of funding.

Nevertheless, the successful hosting of the festival in Harare was a positive development, catering for young learners, aspiring writers, and seasoned authors alike.

Chirikure has also made significant contributions to his community in Gutu, Masvingo, where he established the Nemashakwe Community Library and Information Resource Centre.

This initiative has greatly enriched the local educational landscape.

By converting one of his father's shopping complexes into a library, Chirikure has created a space that benefits young learners and researchers at the tertiary level.

In addition to providing a community library, Chirikure has empowered Ordinary and Advanced Level Shona candidates through group discussions in collaboration with Consultus Publishing Services (CPS) in Harare.

The Language Legacy Expo, which celebrated Shona literature, ran free of charge for several weeks, providing invaluable support to learners through expert guidance.

Another prominent figure in the literary arts is Ignatius Mabasa, a storyteller dedicated to promoting local languages and preserving cultural heritage.

He is a staunch critic of colonialism, which he often blames for the dilution of indigenous languages, particularly Shona.

Mabasa garnered attention when he wrote his PhD thesis in Shona at Rhodes University, emphasising the need to preserve these languages.

He frequently advocates for cultural preservation at forums like the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, where thought leaders engage in open discussions.

Mabasa argues that the erosion of indigenous languages is rooted in colonialism, which positioned English as the dominant language.

He has made it clear that decolonising our minds is essential to reclaiming our linguistic heritage.

Albert Nyathi is another influential figure using his influence to promote literature.

A versatile storyteller, poet, and writer, Nyathi is committed to giving back to his community.

He actively promotes indigenous languages and African culture, partnering with the Zimbabwe Spelling Bee Trust to enhance literary and linguistic diversity.

This initiative, founded by US-based lawyer Advocate James Bayanai, attracted over 10 000 students nationwide, targeting learners aged between eight to 18 years.

National champions will compete in the Africa Spelling Bee competition in Abuja, Nigeria, from today (December 18) to December 22.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Ivainashe Mbanda, Chelsea Mbanda, and Lorraine Phillips in the junior category, while Alois Ngwenya, Shamiso Mutsahuni, and Anisha Zvina will compete in the senior category.

This competition is a positive development for the literary arts, celebrating linguistic diversity across the continent.

Looking ahead, Enny Chomsora and Advocate Bayanai plan to unveil the 2025 program in February, aiming to further promote culture and literature beyond 2024.

However, 2024 also marked a sombre period for the sector with the passing of revered historian Pathisa Nyathi.

The iconic filmmaker and actor died at the age of 73 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness.

He received a State-assisted burial in recognition of his immense contributions to the literary arts.

Nyathi will be remembered for his extensive body of work, which includes over 80 books rich in the preservation of Ndebele culture.

Born in Kezi, Matabeleland South, in 1951, he also founded the Amagugu International Heritage Centre in Bulawayo, dedicated to promoting African culture.

Throughout his career, Nyathi contributed numerous columns to several publications, including The Sunday Mail, Sunday News, Sunday Mirror, and The Daily Mirror.

Despite these positive developments, there is growing concern over the quality of writing in the market.

An influx of poorly written books, often laden with grammatical errors, raises questions about the seriousness of publishers in editing.

Some writers seem to neglect the importance of quality in their work, resulting in a saturation of subpar literature.

As we take stock of 2024 in literary arts, the sector still faces significant challenges but the commitment of individuals like Chirikure, Nyathi, and Mabasa offers hope for a vibrant future.

By fostering a culture of reading and appreciation for indigenous languages, they pave the way for the literary arts to thrive in Zimbabwe and beyond.