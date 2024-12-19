Egypt: PM Witnesses Signing of Three Protocols to Settle Press Debts & Boost Cooperation in Printing, Publishing, & Advertising

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister, attended this morning at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, the signing ceremony of three cooperation protocols between the governorates of Cairo, Giza, and Qalyubia, each separately, and the National Press Authority. This is concerning the settlement of debts owed by the three governorates to several national press institutions, namely: Al-Ahram, Al-Akhbar, and Dar Al-Tahrir for printing and publishing, and benefiting from these press institutions in the fields of printing, publishing, and advertising.

The three protocols were signed by Dr. Ibrahim Saber Khalil, Governor of Cairo, Eng. Adel Al-Naggar, Governor of Giza, and Eng. Ayman Attia, Governor of Qalyubia, with Eng. Abdel-Sadiq Al-Shorbaji, Chairman of the National Press Authority.

Following the signing, the Prime Minister confirmed that the state is always keen to provide full support to media bodies, the National Press Authority, and its national press institutions, in order to perform their roles and missions, while striving to remove any obstacles hindering efforts to develop these national press institutions, especially in relation to improving their economic status amidst numerous accumulated challenges currently being addressed seriously, including the issue of settling accumulated debts, as part of the government's efforts to establish a comprehensive and final settlement for the financial entanglements among various entities and institutions, which alleviates the burden on public finances and achieves a better financial situation for those institutions involved in the entanglements.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Press Authority confirmed that the signing of the cooperation protocols today comes within the framework of the desire to settle the financial dues owed by the three press institutions: Al-Ahram, Al-Akhbar, and Dar Al-Tahrir for printing and publishing, in light of the state's policy to settle the debts owed by economic entities and national press institutions.

He added: The signing of these protocols today by the Authority is based on the fact that the National Press Authority is an independent body with legal personality, responsible for managing national press institutions and working to develop them, enhance their assets, ensure their modernization, independence, neutrality, and commitment to sound professional, administrative, and economic performance, and in light of the commitment to settle any debts owed to it, and stemming from the desire of all parties to the protocol to establish a framework for agreement to find suitable solutions for settling these outstanding debts.

Under the terms of the three protocols, the National Press Authority will, on behalf of each governorate separately, take the necessary steps to contract with its affiliated national press institutions to provide all the requirements of those governorates for various types of services in the fields of printing, publishing, and advertising, among others.

The Authority will also, through the national press institutions, print, install, and maintain advertising boards located along the ring road within the governorate, according to the model provided by the project consultant affiliated with the governorate, following the governorate's renovation of building walls, painting, and preparing them for the placement of advertising boards.

The three press institutions will provide all the needs of the three governorates and all the districts within them for publications, models, records, notebooks, and any other requirements according to the operational needs of the governorates, which include (publishing, promotion, advertising, and printing), in addition to subscriptions to national newspapers for the daily newspapers of the governorate sectors.

An agreement was also reached on the method of settling the dues owed by the governorates to the three national press institutions; where 50% of the total value of each publication, printing, or other operation carried out by any of the press institutions for any of the three governorates will be paid, in exchange for a discount equivalent to 50% of the total value of each operation carried out by any of the press institutions or companies affiliated with the National Press Authority, as a settlement of the outstanding debt owed to them.

The Cabinet