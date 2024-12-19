Egypt: PM Meets GE Healthcare CEO to Discuss Ultrasound Device Manufacturing Project in Egypt

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, met this morning at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital with Mr. Mark Stoice, CEO of GE Healthcare, and his accompanying delegation to review the project for manufacturing ultrasound devices in Egypt. The meeting was attended by Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development, Minister of Health and Population, and Major General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement and Medical Supply and Medical Technology Management.

The Prime Minister began the meeting by welcoming the CEO of GE Healthcare and his delegation, expressing his appreciation for the long-standing cooperation between the Egyptian government and the company.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly expressed his appreciation and support for the company's intention to manufacture ultrasound devices in Egypt, as part of the government's efforts to localise medical device manufacturing, confirming that the government would grant the company all the necessary incentives to ensure the success of the ultrasound manufacturing project in Egypt.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is ready to offer the company various advantages and incentives to encourage it to consider manufacturing additional medical devices beyond ultrasound.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development, Minister of Health and Population, praised the existing cooperation with the company, noting that localising medical device manufacturing is one of the Ministry of Health's priorities, and expressing his appreciation for the company's choice of Egypt for the localisation of ultrasound device manufacturing to meet the needs of the Egyptian market and subsequently expand and export, especially to the African continent.

For his part, Mr. Mark Stoice expressed his appreciation for the Egyptian government's support for GE Healthcare, while also commending the important efforts made by the government to advance the health sector in recent times, where the sector has witnessed significant growth.

Stoice confirmed the company's intention to support the localisation of ultrasound device manufacturing in Egypt, indicating that he brought along a group of company experts during his current visit to conduct in-depth consultations regarding the project, stating that he looks forward to collaborating with the talents present in the Egyptian government in the health sector.

The company's CEO also expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister's support, confirming that the company will seek in the upcoming period to explore the best ways to expand production according to the needs of the Egyptian and regional markets, especially in Africa.

During the meeting, company officials discussed the various stages related to the localisation of ultrasound device manufacturing and subsequently exporting to Africa, especially given Egypt's membership in several economic blocs on the continent, as well as its accession to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Manufacturing Health Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a related context, Major General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan confirmed the Unified Procurement Authority's support for the company's efforts in localising ultrasound manufacturing, as well as various medical devices needed by the Egyptian market.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister confirmed that he would follow up on the company's project establishment efforts in Egypt in the coming period, directing the facilitation of all procedures and approvals, even if it requires granting the company a "golden licence," expressing his anticipation for the opening of the company's project once completed.

The Cabinet