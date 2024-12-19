South Africa: Ronwen Williams Celebrates Double Triumph At CAF Awards in Marrakech

Rownwen Williams walked away with two prizes at the annual Confederation of African Football awards in Morocco on Monday, 16 December 2024.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams capped what has been an amazing year by clinching double honours at the Confederation of African Football Awards on Monday.

Williams became the first South African soccer player to win the African men's Goalkeeper of the Year award at the Caf Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

He also walked away with the Interclub Player of the Year, joining teammate Denis Onyango as the only other Premier Soccer League player to win the prestigious accolade.

"It has been an amazing year for me, but I couldn't have done it alone. Thank you to all the players, coaches and the technical staff who have been with me throughout my career," Williams said after his historic win.

"I know this win will inspire millions and millions of South Africans to believe in themselves, to push boundaries and never forget that your dreams are valid," the Gqeberha-born player said.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who seemingly keeps getting better with age, was instrumental as Bafana Bafana won their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) medal since 2000 at the most recent edition of the biennial continental...