Morocco Becomes Prime Destination for Brazilian Tour Operators

Sao Paulo — Morocco, a standout global destination, is generating growing interest among Brazilian travel operators, fueled by the recent resumption of direct flights between Sao Paulo and Casablanca, operated by Royal Air Maroc.

Reopening this strategic route, operating three times a week between the two economic capitals onboard Dreamliner - symbolizing comfort and safety - has been widely welcomed by industry professionals. It is expected to boost both tourism and business between the two shores of the Atlantic.

OPEN TKT, one of the established TO in Sao Paulo specializing in coordinating and selling tourist packages to travel agencies, welcomes the resumption of the flights. Its Chief Executive, Jong Ho Sin, said that "the flights are already fully booked."

"Morocco is already a successful destination, highly sought after by a wide range of travelers around the world, but it has yet to be fully explored by Brazilian tourists," he told MAP, adding that, in addition to its accessibility, the destination's unique features provide a rich experience.

With its strategic geographic location, Morocco offers a wide range of tourist products tailored to different profiles, he pointed out, mentioning tours through the Kingdom's cities, itineraries combining with other destinations in North Africa, and stopovers connecting to Europe.

Wagner Chaves, head of the Sakura travel agency, also shared his enthusiasm with MAP. "Morocco is fascinating! Its culture, religion, people, and traditions make it an exceptional destination."

Convinced of the strategic importance of this direct route in strengthening tourism and business relations between Brazil and Morocco, Chaves explained that passengers will benefit from significant time savings by avoiding connections via Europe, a key advantage that he "intends to fully build on."

As a key player in travel coordination, Sakura plans to actively promote this destination to travel agencies, whether for individual stays, group trips, or professional events within the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) market.

To strengthen its position in the Brazilian market, Royal Air Maroc gathered its top 30 tour operators at a ceremony held on Tuesday in Sao Paulo. The event allowed the national carrier to introduce its new commercial team in Brazil, solidify relationships with local partners, and explore opportunities for tourism development between the two shores of the Atlantic.

Royal Air Maroc is already considering adding more frequencies to meet the growing demand from travelers, while focusing on an expanded connectivity through its Casablanca hub, which offers links to over 97 destinations across more than 50 countries, including Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.