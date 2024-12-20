Sudan: TSC President Briefed On Ministry of Culture and Information Plan

Portsudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Culture and Information within the framework of developing and modernizing cultural and media institutions.

This came during his meeting in his office on Thursday with the Minister of Culture and Information, Khalid Al-Aiser, who explained in a press statement, that the meeting touched on a number of files related to the culture and media and ways to develop media institutions that were damaged by the war, in addition to the files of culture and tourism.

The minister stated that TSC President pledged to renovate and develop these institutions. He added that he conveyed to TSC President the concerns and issues of journalists and the consequences of the press situation in the country.

Al-Aiser said that his ministry is in the process of developing well-established media institutions and well-equipped new media platforms that are in line with technical development and contribute to supporting the armed forces and the Sudanese people in their existential battle.

The Minister said that the meeting came in the context of interest in advancing and developing media institutions, which will witness modernization in the coming period in line with the requirements of the era, calling on young people working in these fields to cooperate in order to implement these new projects.