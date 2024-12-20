Zimbabwe: President Launches Land Tenure Programme

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa will today launch the new Land Tenure Implementation Programme in Kwekwe to bolster the land ownership model, unlock huge amounts of finance, spur economic growth and enhance productivity.

This follows an adjustment to the country's land tenure system announced by President Mnangagwa in October to improve land tenure security.

Under the new era, all land held by beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme under 99-year leases, offer letters and permits, will be held under a bankable, registrable and transferable document.

Addressing the 380th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the revolutionary party's headquarters, President Mnangagwa, who is also First Secretary of the ruling party, said he will be launching the new programme at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe.

"Tomorrow (today) I will be launching the new land tenure implementation programme as we consolidate the gains of land reform. The programme is envisaged to bolster the land ownership model, and enhance access to financing, as well as to encourage production and productivity," said President Mnangagwa.

He implored communities to remain vigilant as the country seeks to capitalise on weather patterns for improved agricultural output.

"In the agriculture sector, I once again urge communities, village-by-village, ward-by-ward to remain vigilant as we maximise the weather patterns for a successful agriculture season," said the President.

To ensure the smooth facilitation of the process, the Government issued an indefinite moratorium on the issuance of any new 99-year leases, offer letters and permits for agricultural land.

In announcing the new policy in October this year, President Mnangagwa said in implementing the new system, priority will be given to veterans of the liberation struggle, youths and women.

In addition, security of tenure to all agricultural land regularised under this programme will, at all times, only be transferable among indigenous Zimbabweans and land targeted for the new tenure system will exclude communal land that is under the jurisdiction of traditional chiefs.

He said the noticeable new paradigm amongst Zimbabwean farmers, especially the majority of beneficiaries of the land reform, was to regard and conduct farming as a business, a source of both livelihoods and means to increase personal economic value.

Chronicling the background of the programme, President Mnangagwa said the Government, has since 2008, put in place various programmes to assist farmers to be productive on the land through programmes such as the Basic Commodity Supply Side Intervention (Baccossi), Inputs and Mechanisation Equipment, Maguta, and the Special Grains Import Substitution Programme among others.

"In the Second Republic, the country has witnessed and benefited from the Government's deliberate and complementary policy of incorporating accelerated infrastructure development which includes road construction and rehabilitation incorporating the much-needed rural roads, dam construction; irrigation; and housing development," he said.

Some of the challenges, he said, that were faced by farmers in the past include difficulty in accessing affordable finance and varying levels of accountability from the farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President has since constituted a Cabinet Oversight Committee chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to lead the reform process.

A technical committee - the Land Tenure Implementation Committee (LTIC) -- to coordinate and steer the implementation of this process will also be constituted.

These Committees will work diligently to develop improved security of tenure for land beneficiaries while ensuring that the value of agricultural and urban State land is fully unlocked to guarantee inclusive and nationwide economic development.

Government will put in place all the necessary institutional and logistical mechanisms to ensure the smooth coordination and implementation of these new policies and objectives.