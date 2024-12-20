Zimbabwe: Fake 'Chief Munhumutapa' Remanded in Custody

A Harare man claiming to be King Munhumutapa, with powers to appoint and dethrone traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe, appeared in court on Wednesday facing charges of undermining the authority of the President.

Traditional chieftainships in Zimbabwe are hereditary.

The heir is formally appointed by the President, who is bound to follow traditional norms of the community involved and generally confirm the person whom the community agrees is the legal heir to the chieftainship.

Timothy Chiminya, of Stoneridge, Waterfalls, was brought before Harare Magistrate Mr Isheanesu Matova who remanded him in custody until January 7 next year.

The charges against him arose from a complaint by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, represented by Mr Felix Alexander Chikovo, chief director of the Department of Traditional Leadership Support Services.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that Chiminya alleges he was appointed as "King Munhumutapa" by a spirit medium, which gave him authority to install and remove chiefs across the country.

The court heard that in February this year, Chiminya visited Chief Seke's homestead, where he met Stanley Chimanike, the legally appointed Chief Seke. Chiminya reportedly informed Chief Seke that he had been dethroned and replaced by Masimba Rubatika, whom Chiminya claimed to have appointed himself.

On June 11, 2024, Mr Chimanike reported Chiminya's actions to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which oversees the administration of the Traditional Leaders Act.

Further allegations revealed that between June 11 and October 31, Chiminya went on to appoint three additional chiefs in the Chirumhanzu and Zaka areas: Julius Chimbi as Chief Chigegwe, Hama Piki as another chief in Chirumhanzu, and Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka, Masvingo.

The court was told that all of Chiminya's appointments were in direct violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Traditional Leaders Act, which grants the President the sole authority to appoint chiefs.

Chiminya's actions reportedly caused confusion and disrupted the recognised structures of traditional leadership, creating parallel structures that undermined the legitimate authority established by the President.

The National Chief's Council has since faced questions regarding the installation and service of chiefs due to Chiminya's purported appointments and dismissals.

The prosecution argued that Chiminya's actions ridiculed the Office of the President by attempting to usurp the President's executive powers.

Among the accusations is that Chiminya purported to "fire" chiefs who were lawfully appointed by the President, further disrupting traditional governance in Zimbabwe.