Egypt: Tourism Ministry Refutes Claims of Mr Beast Renting Giza Pyramids for Filming

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has officially denounced the swirling rumours across various news outlets and social media platforms suggesting that American YouTuber Mr Beast secured a 100-hour rental of the Giza pyramids area for filming purposes. It affirmed that these claims are unfounded and implausible.

In a clear and comprehensive statement, the Ministry clarified that Mr Beast did not rent the site, but rather obtained a permit to film outside of regular operating hours. Contrary to circulating narratives, filming took place without disrupting the area's public access; in fact, the pyramids were open to visitors throughout the filming period.

The statement further explained that the YouTuber's project involved creating a series of promotional short films aimed at showcasing the majestic beauty of Egypt's archaeological wonders. To ensure the preservation of the site and the integrity of the filming process, all necessary legal and security measures were meticulously enacted prior to commencement.

Moreover, to safeguard the integrity of this ancient site, Mr Beast and his filming crew were accompanied by on-site archaeologists throughout the entire shoot. This partnership reinforced the commitment to adhering strictly to regulations designed to protect the archaeological significance of the area.

The Ministry reassured the public that the pyramids were fully operational, welcoming visitors during normal hours.

In light of these recent misunderstandings, the Ministry urges all media outlets and social media users to exercise caution and diligence in verifying information before disseminating it, to prevent any potential misinformation that could lead to confusion or public unrest.