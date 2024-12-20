Kenya: Gachagua Claims Surveillance By Intelligence Officer

Nairobi Kenya — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that a vehicle trailing him to Kalawa Ward in Mbooni Constituency, Makueni County, on Wednesday belongs to an officer from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

In a statement, Gachagua called on the government to withdraw the car and the officer, urging a more productive deployment of resources to enhance national security instead of monitoring his movements.

"National Intelligence Service, please deploy this vehicle and this officer to do some useful work to enhance our security as a nation. It was pointless to waste fuel and man-hours having him follow us all the way from Nairobi to Makueni yesterday," Gachagua said.

He criticized the alleged surveillance as a misuse of public resources, arguing that deploying local officers in Makueni would have been more cost-effective.

"It would save public funds to detail your officers in Makueni to listen to what I am saying, record, and send to you, instead of wasting public funds," he added.

This allegation comes weeks after Gachagua claimed he was being followed by security agents in unmarked cars. On November 20, he alleged that the withdrawal of his state security had left him vulnerable, claiming that agents were stationed outside his Nairobi residence, monitoring his visitors and trailing him during his movements.

"They are parking at the entrance of my Nairobi residence, taking note of all my visitors, and they trail me whenever I leave the house, even all the way to my rural home in Nyeri. I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen," Gachagua said.

In his address in Makueni on Wednesday, Gachagua also criticized the government's planned livestock vaccination program. He condemned top officials for insulting Kenyans who oppose the campaign and called for a more persuasive and educational approach.

"There is no need to insult Kenyans opposed to the vaccination program. Talk to them softly and convince them why vaccination is important for their animals. In any case, those are their livestock," he said.

Gachagua urged the government to abandon arrogance and engage farmers respectfully, explaining the significance of the vaccination campaign rather than victimizing those skeptical of its benefits.

"Speak to livestock farmers politely. Explain the significance of vaccination. If they say they don't want it, that is their right because it is their livestock," he added.

Despite opposition from some Kenyans, President William Ruto has defended the vaccination program, stating it will enhance the country's competitiveness in the global market for animal products.

"To ensure farmers fully benefit from international opportunities, we will implement a broad vaccination program, using locally-produced vaccines, to reduce disease prevalence in line with global standards," Ruto said, emphasizing its safety and transformative potential.