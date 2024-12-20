Kenya: Private Detective Jane Mugo Acquitted in Threat Case

19 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Private detective Jane Mugo has been acquitted in a case where she was accused of threatening to shoot a businessman due to insufficient evidence.

Senior Principal Magistrate Susan Shitubi, delivering the ruling, stated that the prosecution failed to prove its case against Mugo beyond a reasonable doubt. The magistrate noted inconsistencies in the testimony provided by the two prosecution witnesses.

"The inconsistencies in the witnesses' accounts, coupled with their lack of cross-examination, left the court unable to determine their credibility. As such, the benefit of doubt goes to the defense," Shitubi ruled.

The court also observed that the alleged pistol Mugo was accused of using to threaten the complainant was not recovered during a police raid on her residence.

Mugo had been facing charges of allegedly threatening to kill Deepa Shah at Kyuna Close, Spring Valley, Nairobi, in 2019. However, the lack of concrete evidence led to her acquittal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.