Kenya: Private Detective Jane Mugo Acquitted in Threat Case

Nairobi Kenya — Private detective Jane Mugo has been acquitted in a case where she was accused of threatening to shoot a businessman due to insufficient evidence.

Senior Principal Magistrate Susan Shitubi, delivering the ruling, stated that the prosecution failed to prove its case against Mugo beyond a reasonable doubt. The magistrate noted inconsistencies in the testimony provided by the two prosecution witnesses.

"The inconsistencies in the witnesses' accounts, coupled with their lack of cross-examination, left the court unable to determine their credibility. As such, the benefit of doubt goes to the defense," Shitubi ruled.

The court also observed that the alleged pistol Mugo was accused of using to threaten the complainant was not recovered during a police raid on her residence.

Mugo had been facing charges of allegedly threatening to kill Deepa Shah at Kyuna Close, Spring Valley, Nairobi, in 2019. However, the lack of concrete evidence led to her acquittal.