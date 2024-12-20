Kenya: SGR, Flights Fully Booked Ahead of Christmas Celebration

19 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger service between Nairobi and Mombasa is fully booked until December 24, 2024, as Kenyans travel home and for tourism during the Christmas festivities.

The SGR typically experiences high booking volumes during holidays due to its affordability and speed compared to flights and buses.

Similarly, domestic airlines have reported full bookings to key destinations, signaling increased air travel ahead of Christmas next week.

Kenya Airways, for instance, has seen high demand on local flights, with the Kisumu route fully booked. The airline has noted that only premium and business class seats remain available.

Jambojet has also reported most of their flights being fully booked for the festive season, with fare prices varying by destination.

The high demand reflects a surge in travel activity as Kenyans gear up for holiday celebrations.

