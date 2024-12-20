Africa: Morocco Ends Year As Africa's Top Side in FIFA Rankings, Angola Achieves Historic Rise

The latest FIFA Rankings have reinforced Morocco's dominance in African football, with the Atlas Lions ending the year as the highest-ranked African nation despite slipping two places globally to 14th.

While Morocco retained their continental crown, Angola emerged as the standout story of the year, achieving a record-breaking rise of 32 places to secure 85th position globally.

Senegal, Africa's second-best team, holds firm in 17th place worldwide while Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria secure their places in the top five.

The FIFA December rankings, the final list for 2024, saw minimal changes across Africa due to a lack of international fixtures in December.

Yet, they provide a moment to reflect on the fluctuating fortunes of African football nations throughout the year.

Morocco Holds on Despite Dip

Morocco's drop from 12th to 14th globally is a slight blemish on what has been a strong year for the North African side. After an impressive showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expectations for 2024 were high.

However, their round-of-16 exit to South Africa at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dented their momentum. Despite this, Morocco remains Africa's best in the global hierarchy.

Teranga Lions of Senegal, widely regarded as Morocco's closest rivals, will look to close the gap in 2025.

Egypt completes the African top three, sitting in 33rd place, after gaining three places since February.

Angola's Meteoric Rise

Angola delivered one of the most remarkable performances of 2024, surging 32 places to 85th in the FIFA rankings.

The Palancas Negras' resurgence, driven by strong results in international fixtures and the development of their domestic football system, makes them the most improved team in the world this year.

Elsewhere, Algeria climbed to 37th globally, making steady progress with a six-place improvement. However, perennial contenders like Tunisia and African champions Cote d'Ivoire faced setbacks.

Tunisia dropped out of the top 50, falling to 52nd after losing 12 places, while the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire dropped seven places to 46th. Both teams will aim to rebuild as they prepare for upcoming international challenges.

Cameroon, another African heavyweight, holds onto 49th, narrowly securing a spot in the global top 50.

Mali (51st) and South Africa (57th) round out the continental top 10, while DR Congo (61st) and Burkina Faso (66th) remain on the fringes of the elite group.

As the countdown to the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco begins, the rankings underscore the competitive balance in African football and the growing aspirations of teams across the continent.

Top 20 African Countries in FIFA Rankings (December 2024):