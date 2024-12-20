Kenya: Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya CEO Shibutse Sent On Compulsory Leave

19 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) Chief Executive Officer Sarah Shibutse has been sent on compulsory leave by the Board for procurement irregularities.

In a statement copied to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Principal Secretary Treasury and the Anthony General, Board Chairman Bishop Joseph Kagunda appointed Peninah Wahome in acting capacity.

"Following the pending bills report by the Board dated 13th November 2024 that was tabled and adopted by the Board of Directors during a Special Full Board Meeting held on 16th December, 2024, the Board observed that as the Accounting Officer, you did not exercise due diligence in performing your duties.

"The Board noted that on diverse dates within the 2023/24 financial Year, you failed to honour the procurement obligations of the Agency and/or authorised unsupported payments contrary to the public Finance Management Act 2012 and Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2-15 and the attendant Regulations. This omission has occasioned a raft of pending bills that ought not to be there in the first place," the statement read.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.