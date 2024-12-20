Angola: New Constitutional Court Judge Sworn in

18 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in Luanda swore in the newly appointed judge of the Constitutional Court, Lucas Quilundo.

During the ceremony, the Head of State expressed his trust in Lucas Quilundo's technical qualities. He said the jurist gained his trust mainly after his "good work" in the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The president wished the jurist success in the new job as a judicial magistrate.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and several judicial magistrates.

