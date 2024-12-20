Mozambique: Mondlane Accuses Nyusi of Wanting to Cling On to Power

Maputo — Mozambican presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane has accused the current president, Filipe Nyusi, of attempting to cling on to power.

In a video-conference with deputies of the European parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday, reported by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, Mondlane said that Nyusi had contacted him by telephone "for the first time since the start of the demonstrations two months ago'. But he refused to give any details about what was discussed.

"I am profoundly convinced that President Nyusi wants to remain in power', said Mondlane. "He hopes that I will encourage people to hold violent demonstrations so that he has a reason to declare a state of emergency and thus stay in power for a few more weeks'.

Mondlane seems unaware of the constitutional provisions governing the declaration of a state of emergency. The President of the Republic has the power to declare a state of emergency, but it must be ratified by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.

Since the Assembly is not currently in session, an extraordinary sitting must be called within no more than five days. The Assembly then has up to 48 hours to approve (or reject) the State of Emergency.

These deadlines make it almost impossible to declare a State of Emergency before Christmas.

The State of Emergency can last for no more than 30 days - but if the reasons that determined the declaration persist, then it can be renewed for two further periods of 30 days. Hence, even if extended, the State of Emergency can last for no more than 90 days.

But, apart from Mondlane's speech to the Eurodeputies, there is no sign that Nyusi has any intention of declaring a State of Emergency or prolonging his time in power. Indeed, Nyusi has publicly stated that he has no intention of staying in office for longer than absolutely necessary.

Before the elections, there were persistent rumours that Nyusi wanted a third term of office - which would have required a constitutional amendment. But no grouping within Frelimo supported the idea of Nyusi standing again, and he seems fully committed to Daniel Chapo, the candidate for the Presidency proposed by the Frelimo Central Committee.

Mondlane told the Strasbourg meeting (which he attended virtually) that the protests might become violent again, although he insisted that is not what he wanted.

He washed his hands of anything that might happen after the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of electoral law, proclaims the final results from the October general elections. He is expecting the Council to declare the results next Monday, and if he was not declared the winner, "I believe the people will know for themselves what to do'.

Mondlane continues to insist that he will take office as Mozambique's next President on 15 January. For that to happen, he would have to return to Mozambique. Currently his whereabouts are unknown.

Mondlane claimed that the Constitutional Council is "manipulating public opinion'. The situation, he claimed, "will be difficult to handle, because people will understand this is the final phase and they are currently greatly attracted to more aggressive measures'.