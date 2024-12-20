Mozambique: Was 'Disproportionate Use of Force' Against Demonstrators

Maputo — A consortium formed by the Mozambican Ombudsman, Isaque Chande, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), and the Central Commission for Public Ethics (CCEP), has claimed that the security forces committed excesses and used disproportionate force against the demonstrators who have been protesting against the allegedly fraudulent results of the general elections held on 9 October.

Since the demonstrations began on 21 October, called by the presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, backed by the Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos), about 130 people have been shot dead by Police, according to the NGO "Decide' Electoral Platform.

Mondlane claims to have won the elections and denies the preliminary results announced by the National Election Commission (CNE), giving victory to the ruling Frelimo party and its candidate, Daniel Chapo. He claims that the CNE results are based on fraudulent data.

According to the consortium, the excesses were mainly carried out by the Police. However, it also claims that there were excesses on the part of the demonstrators.

According to Isaque Chande, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, in Maputo, "the big problem is that both the demonstrators and the police don't interpret the law properly. Sometimes the police think that authorization for a demonstration is needed. But it's not an authorization, it's a communication.'

The demonstrators and the Police, he said, must ensure that there are no deaths during demonstrations.

"If the demonstrators and the police strictly followed the law, there would be no such problems. However, we have seen excessive and disproportionate action by the police', he said.

Chande believes that on the part of the demonstrators, the law is not being observed "because we've seen situations where demonstrators block roads, unlawfully collect money from other citizens, and in the most serious cases we've seen the destruction of factories, and public and private property.'

"When you place logs, tyres and other objects on the public highway to prevent people from moving freely, you are against order and security, because your right to demonstrate should not prevent others from carrying on with their normal activities', he said.

He added that the right to assemble and demonstrate is an achievement for Mozambicans.

"Society must organize itself to enjoy this right properly. But let's not have any illusions. There is no state in the world that can stand on its own feet without the police. We have to say no to violent demonstrations. In justified cases, the police must intervene, but they must do so with due proportionality to preserve the physical integrity of the demonstrators themselves', he said.

For her part, the chairperson of the CCEP, Esperança Nhangumbe, said that Mozambique is experiencing an atmosphere of tension, "disrespect for the authorities, lives and social integrity. That's why we said no to violence, no to hatred.'

The chairperson of the CNDH, Albachir Macassair, said that he had seen violations of citizens' rights on both sides.

"This generalized violence is fuelled by demonstrations, and also by the entity that is supposed to protect citizens', he declared.