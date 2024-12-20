Angola: Mpox Patient Recovering 'Satisfactorily

Uíge — The case of Mpox confirmed on Tuesday in the province of Uíge by the regional health authorities is stable, recovering "satisfactorily" and expected to be discharged in the next few days, said the director of the provincial health office, Kavenaweteko Adelaide Malavo.

He is one of two suspected cases of the disease recorded in November and December this year in the municipality of Maquela do Zombo, a border area with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The director made the statement to ANGOP on Thursday, on the sidelines of the meeting on the balance of health indicators in the region, adding that the patient is in isolation and is receiving medical assistance and presents a satisfactory clinical picture.

According to the director, epidemiological surveillance has been intensified, especially in the border areas with the Democratic Republic of Congo, to prevent the spread of the disease in the region.

The first case of the disease in Angola was confirmed in November this year in Luanda in a 28-year-old Congolese woman, followed by that of her minor son.

Monkeypox, also known as Mpox, is a disease that can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue. Skin lesions are another common symptom and can appear on various parts of the body, including the face, hands, feet, perianal area and genitals.

The two-day meeting, which brings together hospital and municipal health directors, aims to balance the activities carried out during 2024, analyze the progress made, respond to the challenges and ensure the well-being of the population. EPP/JAR/AMP