Angola and Oman Sign Agreements On Oil,Mineral Resources

Muscat — Angola and the Sultanate of Oman on Thursday signed several instruments to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of oil, gas and mineral resources.

Speaking to the press, Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António said that the parties are working to better structure the relationship.

The Minister explained that the visit of the Head of State to this Arab country shows that Angola is a country open to the world and also implies the possibility of diversifying partnerships.

Téte Antonio added that despite the fact that Oman is a country with which Angola does not have traditional relations, the two states have many similarities, especially in the struggle for development.

The Angolan Minister highlighted the fact that Oman is a country with a strategic geographical position in the world.

Téte António also spoke of its preeminence in resolving conflicts in the Arabian Peninsula region, just as Angola is on the African continent.

"But what is really essential is the relationship we want to develop with Oman, in the sense of not only pursuing objectives related to attracting investment to our country, solving our problems, but also making our peoples know each other better than they do now," the minister said.

In this sense, the Minister said, the Angolan President will have contacts with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, adding that in May of this year, the partners signed the first three agreements in the fields of finance, agriculture and manufacturing.

The idea, according to Minister Téte António, is to continue along this path, observing the steps that this country has taken.

"These are giant steps for those who can follow history," the minister said, emphasizing that Oman has modernized itself with the Vision 2040 program, which focuses on development.

"So they've taken steps and are no longer a country with a lot of difficulties compared to many countries in the region," Antonio said.

ART/VIC/TED/AMP