Somalia: Mogadishu Development Project Brings Hope to Somalia

19 December 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Olad Hassan

Washington — In a landmark event for Somalia, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday officially launched the "New Mogadishu" development initiative, a transformative project that aims to reshape the capital's economic landscape.

The initiative includes construction of a modern airport, a port and a key economic zone, all focused on fostering growth and attracting investment.

During the launch, Mohamud said the initiative showcases the resilience of the Somali business community.

"Somali businessmen have stepped up to provide essential services during challenging times, proving their commitment to the nation's progress," he said.

Mohamud also noted the initiative has the potential for massive job creation.

"The creation of this project is not just about infrastructure; it's about creating opportunities for our youth and uplifting our communities," he said.

"The launch of the New Mogadishu project marks a significant milestone for Somalia as it seeks to revitalize its capital and strengthen investor confidence, paving the way for a brighter economic future," Mohamud added.

Fardowsa Osman Egal, Somalia's minister of transport and aviation, emphasized the significance of the new airport in this project.

"It is a long dream that is materializing now. Due to the capacity and function of the current Mogadishu airport, which only has one runway, this new international airport will help us increase international flights," she said. "The planned state-of-the-art airport and modern port will serve as vital infrastructure, creating a financial zone that is expected to draw both international and local investors."

Valued at approximately $650 million, the New Mogadishu initiative is expected to significantly boost Somalia's economic development.

On behalf of Somali business community, Mohamud Abdikarim Gabeyre, the chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed the initiative.

"New Mogadishu, on the northern outskirts of the capital, is a project we welcome because we heard that the Somali business community will get the priority of the investment, and we hope it will be successful," he said.

On Wednesday, the president also inaugurated a $400 million groundbreaking development project named Gateway Complex, poised to transform Somalia's capital by introducing Somalia's first five-star hotel, managed by the globally recognized Rotana hospitality group, and an international convention center capable of hosting up to 5,000 attendees.

Plans also feature premium hotel apartments, a 300-bed modern hospital, a leading school, a vibrant shopping complex, residential units and recreational facilities.

Mogadishu has long suffered from lawlessness and terrorist attacks. Although the capabilities of the al-Shabab terrorist group have been weakened, it continues to pose a threat by assassinating civilians, particularly those who install security cameras on their shops and business centers.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.