South Africa: Health Department Warns of Rise of Rubella - South African News Briefs - December 20, 2024

Health Department Warns of Rising Rubella Cases Nationwide

The National Department of Health has raised awareness about a surge in laboratory-confirmed rubella cases across the country, reports IOL. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 10,137 positive rubella cases between January and November 2024, a significant increase compared to last year. Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said that the majority of cases have been reported in Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces. Over 90% of the infections involve children under 15 years old, accounting for more than 8,300 cases, with only one patient over the age of 50. Rubella is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease. The disease spreads from person to person through droplets coughed or sneezed into the air by an infected person. Rubella infection poses a risk of congenital rubella syndrome amongst pregnant mothers if they are infected in the first trimester of the pregnancy.

Over 21,000 Spaza Shops Registered in Gauteng

Over 21,000 spaza shop registration applications have been received in Gauteng, with nearly 3,000 submitted by foreign nationals, reports IOL. Gauteng's Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, said that applications increased from 13,616 just 10 days ago to a total of 21,172. "Of these, 10,389 application forms have been submitted across all municipalities in Gauteng," said Maile. He added that the number of applications returned due to incomplete documentation has risen from 1,916 to 2,677. Maile said that these increases were also driven by foreign nationals, which now number 2,818, an increase of 213 since the last update.

3,000 Arrests in Road Safety Crackdown

More than 3,000 people have been arrested at roadblocks nationwide since the beginning of this month, with 900 detained for drunk driving, reports SABC News. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy shared these figures while delivering the mid-festive season preliminary road safety report in Touws River, Western Cape. "We've pulled over almost a half a million vehicles, and through those operations, a third of the arrests have been of people who have been driving under the influence of alcohol. And of course, we are also concerned that there have been a number of overloaded vehicles with worn tyres. Unroadworthy vehicles that we've also pulled off the road and impounded," she said.

