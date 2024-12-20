Kenya: Motsepe Arrives in Kenya, to Meet With President Ruto, Inspect Stadia

Nairobi — Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe will meet with President William Ruto Friday morning, as he continues his inspection tour of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania ahead of next year's Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Motsepe arrived in the country on Thursday night from Zanzibar, where he inspected match venues and training facilities for next year's tournaments. He also met with Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

In Nairobi, he was welcomed by new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Hussein Mohammed, as well as Evans Achoki, the Secretary of Administration for Sports in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Motsepe will begin his day with an inspection tour of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and the Kasarani Annex training pitch, before heading to State House, where he will meet President Ruto.

He will then inspect the Ulinzi Sports Complex and the Police Sacco Stadium, proposed training venues, before concluding at Nyayo National Stadium, where he will address a press conference to give an update.

Kenya is racing against time to complete renovation of all the proposed venues, and there has been fear that CAF will strip the country of the hosting rights, just like it did for the 2018 CHAN and 1996 AFCON.

However, CAF is increasingly confident that Kenya can meet the timelines and host the tournament. Kabelo Bosilong, CAF's venue manager stationed in Kenya, two weeks ago affirmed that it is in CAF's interest for the tournament to remain in Kenya.

Motsepe leaves Nairobi Friday afternoon for Kampala, Uganda, where he will conclude his tour.