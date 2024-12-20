Somalia: Sudan Welcomes Ankara Declaration Between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia

18 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Sudan welcomed the Ankara Declaration signed on December 11, 2024, between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia under the generous patronage of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Hereunder, SUNA publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Sudan welcomes the Ankara Declaration signed on December 11, 2024, between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia under the generous patronage of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, in which the two countries affirmed mutual respect for the sovereignty and integrity of their territories, and joint action and cooperation to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The Government of Sudan appreciates the positive role that the Republic of Turkey has continued to play in strengthening the frameworks of understanding and joint cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia, overcoming differences between them, and working together to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in Somalia and in the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.