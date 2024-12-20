Somalia: Sudan Welcomes Ankara Declaration Between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia

Portsudan — Sudan welcomed the Ankara Declaration signed on December 11, 2024, between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia under the generous patronage of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Hereunder, SUNA publishes an unofficial translation of the text of the statement:

Sudan welcomes the Ankara Declaration signed on December 11, 2024, between the Republics of Somalia and Ethiopia under the generous patronage of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, in which the two countries affirmed mutual respect for the sovereignty and integrity of their territories, and joint action and cooperation to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The Government of Sudan appreciates the positive role that the Republic of Turkey has continued to play in strengthening the frameworks of understanding and joint cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia, overcoming differences between them, and working together to consolidate the foundations of peace and stability in Somalia and in the Horn of Africa.