Sudan Demands Uganda to Issue an Official Apology for the Offensive and Dangerous Comments of Museveni's Son

18 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Sudan has demanded an official apology from the Ugandan government for the offensive and dangerous comments published by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ugandan People's Defense Forces, the son of President Museveni, on Tuesday on the X platform, in which he threatened to seize Khartoum as soon as US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Sudan also called on the African Union and regional and international organizations to condemn these statements, and what they entail in terms of a clear threat to regional and international security and an insult to Africans.

The statement considered these comments reckless, irresponsible and represent a complete departure from the rules of conduct of those occupying senior official and military positions, including prudence, discipline and choice of words.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that these comments embody an abnormal precedent and a regrettable level of disregard for international law, the norms of dealing between states and the requirements of mutual respect between brotherly and friendly peoples.

The Government of Sudan added, in its statement, that the threat of war, the violation of the sovereignty of states, and the challenge to the Charter of the United Nations, the African Union, and the rules of international law are too dangerous to be a subject of trivialization, seeking the spotlight, and astonishment.

