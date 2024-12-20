Somalia: Armed Forces Dismantles Al-Shabaab Trenches in Bakool Region Operation - Defense Ministry

Wajid, Somalia — The Somali National Armed Forces (SNA) conducted a meticulously planned operation over the weekend between the towns of Wajid and Baar in the Bakool region. The operation led to the successful dismantling of several Khawarij militant hideouts and trenches in and around the Baar area.

According to SNA officials, the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting known locations where Khawarij, a term often used by Somali authorities to refer to extremist groups including Al-Shabaab, have been actively hiding and planning attacks. "Our forces have effectively neutralized a key operational area used by these terrorists," stated Colonel Abdi Hassan, a senior SNA commander involved in the operation.

The operation involved a combined force of infantry, special units, and local militias known as Ma'awisley, who have been increasingly integrated into anti-terror efforts in the region. The use of drones for reconnaissance was also reported, providing real-time intelligence that helped pinpoint the hideouts' exact locations.

No official numbers on casualties or captures were released, but sources within the military suggested that several militants were either killed or detained during the raids. The operation also led to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials, which the SNA described as a critical blow to the insurgents' capabilities in the region.

Residents expressed relief and cautious optimism. "We have lived in fear for too long. Operations like this give us hope that peace might return," said Halima Osman, a resident of Baar. However, there are concerns about potential retaliatory attacks by the militants, a common occurrence after such military engagements.

This operation underscores the Somali government's broader strategy to secure previously ungoverned spaces, particularly in the more remote and volatile regions like Bakool, which have been hotspots for insurgent activities. The SNA, with support from international partners including the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and various bilateral agreements, continues to push forward in reclaiming territory from extremist control.

The success of the operation between Wajid and Baar is seen as part of a series of efforts to dismantle the logistical and operational networks of groups like Al-Shabaab, aiming to reduce their influence and enhance stability across Somalia eventually.

The government has reiterated its commitment to these operations, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and support from both the local populace and the international community to achieve lasting peace and security.