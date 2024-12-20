Nigeria: Niger Assembly Passes 2025 Budget

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger presented the proposal to the House on 12 December.

The Niger House of Assembly has passed the 2025 budget estimate of N1.5 trillion to the governor for assent.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Planning and Appropriation, Zubairu Ismaila, who presented the report during plenary in Minna on Thursday, said the committee made some adjustments to the budget.

Mr Ismaila said that the adjustments did not affect the overall budget size, but rather re-allocated funds to various sectors.

He said the committee observed that the budget was submitted late, resulting in hasty scrutiny to ensure speedy passage.

He urged the executive arm to submit the budget to the legislature at least three months before the end of the year for proper scrutiny and timely passage.

