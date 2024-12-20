Uganda Calls for Increased Funding to Support Somalia's Stabilization Mission, Aussom

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, has called for the need for the immediate and full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to finance the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) starting January 1, 2025.

Addressing a virtual ministerial meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African on Thursday, Gen Jeje urged the African Union Commission and the UN to create a roadmap for resource mobilization to address the 25% funding gap for AUSSOM, including organizing a pledging conference.

During the meeting, which focused on Somalia and post-ATMIS security arrangements urged the AU Commission to present the AUSSOM budget for review, determining how much could be allocated from the Peace Fund as per the 1236th PSC meeting.

He also called for urgent efforts by the AU, UN, and international partners to mobilize the required $120 million to close the ATMIS funding deficit before the December 31, 2024 deadline.

"As we transition to AUSSOM, there is need for the Federal Government of Somalia to prioritise force generation and integration of accountable, affordable, self-sustaining and able security forces that can hold areas and undertake operations as part of the clear, hold and build strategy so that AUSSOM can conduct the orderly transfer of security responsibilities to Somalia at the appointed time," he said.

" We wish to observe, that AUSSOM should not be exposed to a situation where it is faced with the same challenges that AMISOM/ATMIS faced including inadequate force multipliers and enablers; and insufficient funding."

The Uganda Foreign Affairs Minister reiterated the need to tap into UN assessed contributions in order to ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable financing.

"As we have observed before, the current funding model does not work due to its unpredictable and inadequate nature. At the moment, ATMIS has a funding deficit of about $120 million. It therefore means that come January, 1 2025, if we continue with Somalia and Post ATMIS the status quo, it will not help the new mission," he said.

" In our view, it will be setting it up to fail. We would not have helped Somalia, neither would we have honoured those many men and women who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty."

He however applauded troop contributing countries led by Uganda for dislodging Al Shabaab terrorists from the capital Mogadishu and most areas to ensure the country has held three successive elections but also currently has a credible government and is about to join the UN Security Council.