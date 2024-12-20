Sudan: OCHA Appeals to Security Council to Ensure All Aid Relief Routes 'Are Open' in Sudan

Briefing to the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Sudan by Ms. Edem Wosornu, OCHA Director of Operations and Advocacy, on behalf of Mr. Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

As prepared for delivery

Thank you, Mr. President.

I am delivering this statement on behalf of the Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Tom Fletcher.

USG Fletcher is currently travelling and sends his apologies for being unable to connect.

The war in Sudan has raged for over 20 months, and its horrendous human toll continues to show.

Fierce hostilities in populated areas escalating and spreading, with evident disregard for international humanitarian law.

Civilians killed and injured in unbearable numbers.

Millions stalked by the threat of famine, in the world's largest hunger crisis.

Sexual violence rife.

Education and healthcare facilities in ruins, while cholera and other diseases spread.

Large swathes of the country cut off from reliable telecommunications.

And families continue to flee, with over 12 million people - around one quarter of the population - displaced since April last year. 3.2 million people have sought safety in already fragile areas in neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile the volume of humanitarian aid reaching people in need remains a fraction of what is required.

Mr. President,

This is a crisis of staggering scale and cruelty. One that demands sustained and urgent attention.

This is why USG Fletcher visited Sudan and Chad last month in his first trip as Emergency Relief Coordinator.

He held intensive discussions with the Sudanese authorities: on the need to scale up the humanitarian response; protect civilians throughout hostilities; and end sexual violence as a tool of war.

During these discussions there was agreement on the importance of an increased humanitarian presence on the ground in key locations, including Zalingei as a base for operations across Darfur, and the need for more predictable and sustained crossline access.

Immediately after his meeting with USG Fletcher, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council announced that humanitarian organizations would be able to establish hubs and regular flights to Blue Nile, North Kordofan and South Kordofan. He also announced increased support for movement of humanitarian personnel.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan is leading - with urgency - efforts to build on this progress.

On the visit, USG Fletcher also listened to local communities and frontline humanitarian teams in displacement sites in the Port Sudan area, Kassala State and El Geneina in West Darfur, which he was able to reach via the Adre crossing from Chad.

USG Fletcher launched, alongside Sudanese women, the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" campaign - a global initiative of particular importance in Sudan.

He also had the privilege to meet and listen to Mr. Saad Bahreldin, Sultan of Dar Masalit, in Port Sudan, who will also be briefing this Council today.

In eastern Chad, USG Fletcher met with Sudanese refugees, Chadian refugee returnees and the communities hosting them. Local and international responders are overwhelmed and under-resourced, and conditions desperate.

The USG announced an immediate allocation of $5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support the response in eastern Chad, but communities and responders need more.

Mr. President,

We have seen some positive momentum on access.

Permission to use the critical Adre border crossing extended for three more months.

A surge in food assistance, including a World Food Programme convoy reaching Zamzam camp in North Darfur on 22 November - the first UN food convoy to the camp since famine conditions were confirmed in July.

And international NGO partners were able to airlift life-saving supplies into Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

However, tentative hopes for progress have now been tempered by renewed hostilities.

A second WFP convoy to Zamzam was delayed by an escalation of fierce fighting, including shocking reports of repeated shelling on the camp itself, which has sent thousands fleeing.

Recent days have seen further reports of civilian casualties due to apparently indiscriminate attacks - including aerial bombardment and artillery shelling - in El Fasher and other areas of Darfur.

An airstrike on a crowded market in Kabkabiya in North Darfur last week reportedly killed dozens of people and injured many more. Operations in El Fasher's primary hospital were suspended due to an alleged missile strike last Friday, with patients among the casualties.

Fighting also continues in Aj Jazirah and Khartoum.

And alarmingly, hostilities are spreading into new areas. In the south of the country, clashes in White Nile and Blue Nile states are driving displacement, including into South Sudan, and threatening a key border crossing.

Mr. President,

Last month, USG Fletcher witnessed first-hand the incredible courage and resilience of the women, children and men in the face of this senseless war.

He was struck by the determination and commitment of local and international humanitarians dealing with exceptional challenges, and by the generosity of host communities in Sudan and eastern Chad.

The international community, now, needs to do more to fulfil its responsibilities.

USG Fletcher has set out three key asks of the Security Council today:

First, unequivocal demand that the parties comply with international humanitarian law.

The appalling civilian toll must end. Essential infrastructure and services must be spared. And sexual violence must be stopped. The recommendations in the Secretary-General's October report on the protection of civilians in Sudan should be implemented in full.

Second, using your influence to ensure all humanitarian relief routes - road and air, across conflict lines and borders - are open. Bureaucratic impediments must be lifted and permits and visas for incoming personnel issued swiftly and efficiently. Humanitarian personnel and their assets must be protected.

Third, money. In 2024, humanitarian organizations faced significant funding gaps. We call on donors to provide the $4.2 billion humanitarians need to support nearly 21 million people inside Sudan next year; and the $1.8 billion needed to support 5 million people - primarily refugees - in seven neighbouring countries.

We will bring intensity, energy and creativity to the humanitarian mission. But ultimately, the only way to end this cycle of violence, death and destruction is for this Council to rise to the challenge of delivering lasting peace in Sudan.

Thank you.