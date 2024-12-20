South Africa: Three Suspects, Linked to Sebayeng Murder Case, Set to Appear Before Court

press release

Three suspects, aged between 23 and 41, arrested for a premeditated murder, are set to appear before Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Friday, 20 December 2024.

According to information received, on 21 July 2024, in the early hours, a group of suspects forced entry into the house of a 59-year-old man who was staying alone in Sebayeng Township. The male victim was attacked and strangled to death after which the suspects ransacked the house and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money that was in the house.

The Police were summoned to the scene and arrived at 09:00 together with paramedics and he was certified dead. A case of murder was registered for further police investigations. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had at that time received a lump sum amount of cash.

Subsequent to intensive investigations, three of the suspects were positively linked to the case and were arrested on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, by members of Sebayeng Detective Services, Provincial Investigation Units, and Provincial Tracking Team.

More arrests are imminent.