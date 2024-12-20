Namibia: More Namibians Need to Study Agriculture in India Amid Drought - High Commission

The first secretary of Namibia's High Commission to India in politics and economics, Tangeni Mulunga, says the county will benefit from more students studying agriculture to help mitigate the ongoing drought situation.

He says over the years, Namibia has sent several students to India to study agriculture under the Africa-Asia Rural Developmental Organisation.

He says this agreement helps to build climate resilience and address food shortages caused by climate change.

"We are expecting to get about 20 Namibians for the PhD programme in agriculture, focusing on food production, crop production and also how to produce drought resilient seeds because we are a drought-hit country," he told The Namibian in New Delhi on Wednesday during a 10-day familiaristion visit of 15 African journalists and editors to India.

He said 10 Namibians came to India for the 2024 academic year for their PhD in agricultural technology, which he said will benefit the country in the long run.

The media delegation visited several technology, innovation and business hubs, including the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, where they learned about what the Asian country is doing to strengthen its agricultural sector and food security amid climate change.

The delegation also visited Appolo Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in the country.

Mulunga said in addition to agriculture, Namibia is also strengthening its relations with India in the areas of health and technology, as well as attracting Indian businesses to invest in Namibia.

"We are currently in an ongoing agreement with the Indian government to source some cancer machines from here to hospitals in Namibia. There are also individuals who have a licences with our Ministry of Health and Social Services to supply medicine to Namibian hospitals. Sometimes they go to Namibia as individual business people," he said.

The visit from the African media delegation to India ended on Wednesday.