Uganda: I Would Rather Support Bobi - Munyagwa Laughs Off Mpuuga's Ambitions

19 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa has punched holes in Mathias Mpuuga's efforts to unseat President Museveni, calling into question the viability of his "Presidential bid".

Last week, Mpuuga launched a new political pressure group, the Democratic Alliance, which he aims to develop into a fully operational political entity to navigate the complex political landscape.

However, during an appearance on Sanyuka Television on Thursday, Munyagwa ridiculed the former Leader of the Opposition's aspirations, labeling them as unrealistic.

Munyagwa stated that while he is not particularly a fan of Kyagulanyi, he would still prefer to support the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader over Mpuuga and his group, referring to them with a local term, "Kadeeyi."

"I'm not too fond of Kyagulanyi, but if it were him, I would support him. In the last presidential election, even though I didn't back him, he came in second. He was a national figure and later claimed the election was stolen, which was a valid point. If he were the one speaking, I would pay attention," Munyagwa remarked.

During a media briefing last night, Mpuuga expressed his willingness to collaborate with any political party, including the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), to help guide the country out of the current political and economic crisis under President Museveni's leadership.

He also suggested the possibility of engaging in discussions with the President about a peaceful transition of power, should the opportunity arise.

However, Munyagwa expressed skepticism about Museveni agreeing to such talks with Mpuuga.

"Do you really think Mpuuga will be able to change the power dynamics? You expect Museveni to come and sit down with him and listen? In his white shirt, no less?" Munyagwa remarked with a laugh.

"They should just be honest and admit they're looking for jobs like Mao did. They can go ahead, but they shouldn't mention the opposition anymore," he added.

