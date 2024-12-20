Uganda Takes Steps to Address E-Waste Management in Clean Energy Expansion

19 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Wampamba

Uganda, through the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECCC), has made significant strides in addressing e-waste management alongside clean energy expansion under the Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP), supported by the World Bank.

The project allocates $110 million for off-grid solutions, focusing on financing energy service companies involved in off-grid solar, clean cooking, and productive-use technologies.

During the E-Waste Stakeholders Engagement Workshop, UECCC Managing Director Roy Nyamutale Baguma emphasised the growing challenge of e-waste management stemming from clean energy technologies.

In response, UECCC has partnered with Green Vista to develop an Off-Grid Solar E-Waste Management Toolkit. This toolkit aims to establish a framework for managing the environmental risks associated with off-grid solar technologies.

As Uganda scales up clean energy access, developing robust e-waste management strategies will be crucial to ensuring sustainability.

Baguma expressed optimism that with proper policies and collaboration, Uganda can successfully expand clean energy access while safeguarding the environment.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.