Uganda Takes Steps to Address E-Waste Management in Clean Energy Expansion

Uganda, through the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalisation Company (UECCC), has made significant strides in addressing e-waste management alongside clean energy expansion under the Electricity Access Scale-up Project (EASP), supported by the World Bank.

The project allocates $110 million for off-grid solutions, focusing on financing energy service companies involved in off-grid solar, clean cooking, and productive-use technologies.

During the E-Waste Stakeholders Engagement Workshop, UECCC Managing Director Roy Nyamutale Baguma emphasised the growing challenge of e-waste management stemming from clean energy technologies.

In response, UECCC has partnered with Green Vista to develop an Off-Grid Solar E-Waste Management Toolkit. This toolkit aims to establish a framework for managing the environmental risks associated with off-grid solar technologies.

As Uganda scales up clean energy access, developing robust e-waste management strategies will be crucial to ensuring sustainability.

Baguma expressed optimism that with proper policies and collaboration, Uganda can successfully expand clean energy access while safeguarding the environment.