Uganda: Sudan Demands Apology Over Gen Muhoozi's Controversial Remarks

Sudan has formally demanded an apology from Uganda following provocative comments made by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and son of President Yoweri Museveni.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Gen. Muhoozi controversially claimed that he could "capture Khartoum" once US President-elect Donald Trump assumed office.

This statement has sparked outrage in Sudan, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemning it as an affront to international law and mutual respect between nations.

"This unprecedented and deviant utterance displays an incredible level of disrespect for international law, the principles of interstate relations, and the foundations of mutual respect between friendly nations," Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The government has called on the African Union, regional organizations, and the international community to denounce the remarks, labeling them a threat to regional and global peace.

This latest incident is not isolated. Gen. Muhoozi's social media activity has repeatedly caused diplomatic rifts. In 2022, his comments suggesting that the UPDF could capture Nairobi within two weeks led to tensions with Kenya, resulting in Kenya temporarily recalling its ambassador.

The remarks drew sharp criticism and threatened to destabilize relations between the two East African nations.

Kenyan political analyst Martha Kamau observed, "General Muhoozi's remarks on Kenya and now Sudan undermine Uganda's standing in the region. These statements not only create mistrust but also destabilize the diplomatic balance that East Africa has worked hard to maintain."

Uganda's diplomatic challenges extend beyond Gen. Muhoozi's statements. In recent years, relations with neighboring countries and international allies have deteriorated.

In 2023, Uganda's ambassador to Rwanda was quietly replaced amid allegations of espionage, further straining ties with Kigali.

Simultaneously, Uganda's human rights record has drawn increasing scrutiny from the European Union, isolating the country on the global stage.

Political analyst Nicholas Opio commented, "Uganda is increasingly finding itself isolated on the international stage. The government's failure to address these repeated diplomatic missteps is not only harming bilateral relations but also putting the country's economy and regional influence at risk."

The incident with Kenya led to President Museveni apologising on behalf of his son and revealing to the country that he had asked him to stay off social media.

Muhoozi would keep quiet for some months before returning with similar salvo. In October, he shocked the world by demanding the US ambassador in Kampala apologises to his father or be sent packing.

The fallout from Gen. Muhoozi's latest remarks has further strained relations between Uganda and Sudan, nations that have traditionally maintained cordial ties.

Sudan, grappling with internal conflicts, sees the remarks as inflammatory and destabilizing.

"Threatening war, violating national sovereignty, or defying international law are far too serious to be trivialized or sensationalized," Sudan's foreign ministry declared.

"These remarks insult the dignity of Africans and undermine regional stability."

As of now, the Ugandan government has not issued an official apology, intensifying tensions. Critics argue that this silence could damage Uganda's diplomatic ties, not only with Sudan but also across East Africa.

The controversy underscores a broader issue of governance and the urgent need for Uganda to manage its international relations more effectively.

With neighboring countries watching closely, Uganda's position in regional organizations like the African Union and the East African Community is increasingly under threat.

To repair its fractured relationships and rebuild trust, Uganda must address the challenges posed by Gen. Muhoozi's controversial social media activity and demonstrate a commitment to fostering stable and respectful regional ties.