Uganda: Tension Simmers in Military After CDF Muhoozi Sounds Out General Elwelu

Gen Muhoozi referred to Elwelu as a "buffoon" and "completely unworthy" of serving in Uganda's military.

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Thursday served the most unwanted Christmas gift to Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, calling the senior military harsh names.

"He better run as fast as his small legs can carry him," Gen Muhoozi said in a post on X. "There is one fool that I will arrest soon. He is hiding behind my father, but I will capture him. He comes from Teso."

These remarks have sent shockwaves through military and political circles, raising concerns about internal divisions within the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Elwelu, a long-serving officer who has held pivotal roles such as Commander of the Land Forces and, most recently, Deputy CDF, was replaced by Lt Gen Sam Okiding shortly after Muhoozi assumed the position of CDF in March 2025.

Elwelu's career has been marked by both distinction and controversy. While he has held key positions within the military, his role in the 2016 Kasese Massacre--an operation that left over 100 people dead, including children--remains a dark chapter.

The United States imposed sanctions on Elwelu in 2017 over the killings, intensifying scrutiny of his record.

The reasons behind Muhoozi's hostility toward Elwelu remain unclear. Some speculate that the comments are tied to Elwelu's removal as Deputy CDF and his subsequent appointment as a presidential advisor, a move seen by some as a demotion.

Others view Muhoozi's remarks as part of a broader strategy to consolidate his control over the military and assert dominance in a potential succession struggle within Uganda's political and military elite.

The tensions between the two generals highlight deeper fractures within the Ugandan military establishment. Elwelu's removal, coupled with Muhoozi's rise, has fueled speculation of further purges within the UPDF as Muhoozi seeks to solidify his power.

Critics warn that these developments point to the increasing militarization of Uganda's government, with the Kainerugaba family tightening its grip on the country's military and political apparatus.

Elwelu's future within the UPDF remains uncertain. Supporters argue that his decades of service should define his legacy, while detractors focus on his controversial record, particularly in Kasese.

As the situation unfolds, the fallout from Muhoozi's remarks could signal significant shifts within Uganda's military and political landscape.