Rwanda: MTN Rwanda, Unicef Partner to Empower Children in Rwanda

MTN Rwanda has partnered with UNICEF Rwanda to advance children's rights, tackle malnutrition, and bridge the digital divide. The partnership was formalised on December 12, with MTN Rwanda CEO Mapula Bodipe and UNICEF Country Representative Julianna Lindsey signing the agreements at MTN's headquarters in Kigali.

A key element of the collaboration is research into child online protection. MTN Rwanda has committed Rwf34.6 million to fund a study that will explore the online experiences of children in Rwanda, assessing risks such as cyberbullying, exploitation, and abuse. The research aims to guide policies to ensure online safety for over 500,000 children with internet access.

ALSO READ: Transforming connectivity: Experts behind MTN Rwanda's network modernization

The initiative also includes support for UNICEF's One Egg per Child campaign, which seeks to combat malnutrition in Gicumbi. The programme will distribute daily eggs to more than 1,000 children, aiming to reduce stunting rates and improve cognitive development and school attendance.

Additionally, MTN will provide free access to educational platforms, including the Rwanda Basic Education Board's e-learning resources and UNICEF programmes such as Itetero and Ingazi. This move is expected to benefit 1.5 million children, teachers, and caregivers, particularly in underserved areas.

ALSO READ: Andy Bumuntu named 'UNICEF Advocacy Champion' on World Mental Health Day

MTN has also committed to raising public awareness about child rights and nutrition through advocacy campaigns, using its social media and marketing platforms to amplify UNICEF's initiatives. These efforts aim to reach over four million people across Rwanda.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, MTN Rwanda CEO Mapula Bodibe described the partnership as a transformative initiative for Rwanda's children.

"When I think about the different aspects of this collaboration, I imagine a family in a rural part of Rwanda experiencing the joy of their child accessing the internet for the first time, learning for the first time," Bodibe said. "I also picture the relief of parents knowing their child can explore these resources safely. This partnership truly touches on so many levels that are close to our hearts at MTN."

ALSO READ: Christmas arrives early: MTN Rwanda, TECNO introduce 'Noheli Inshyushye' with gifts promotion

Bodibe emphasised the importance of nutrition in enabling children to thrive. "Through the One Egg per Child programme, families can feel reassured that their children are receiving the nutrition they need to reach their full potential," she noted. "This is about more than just access to education and technology--it's about ensuring holistic well-being for children."

She also highlighted MTN's ongoing commitment to child online safety through initiatives like the Help Children Be Children campaign. "This programme, sponsored by our group CEO, raises awareness about the dangers of online access, including child sexual abuse material. While we work to connect children to educational resources, we must also ensure they are protected," Bodibe explained.

Describing the research component of the partnership, Bodibe expressed optimism about its impact. "We are very excited about the research because it will help us make informed decisions and empower parents to support their children's digital experiences safely," she said.

UNICEF Country Representative Julianna Lindsey emphasised the value of the newly formalised partnership with MTN Rwanda, highlighting its alignment with efforts to support children's rights in the country.

"This partnership builds on a shared goal to improve children's access to education, nutrition, and safety," Lindsey said. "MTN's digital capabilities complement UNICEF's expertise in child welfare, making this a meaningful collaboration."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lindsey noted the zero-rating of Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) eLearning platforms as a key component of the partnership. "Removing data costs ensures that education opportunities are more accessible, particularly for families in rural areas where internet access is often unaffordable," she said.

On nutrition, Lindsey highlighted MTN's role in promoting the One Egg per Child, Per Day campaign. "This collaboration has the potential to significantly reduce stunting in Rwanda, but it also highlights an essential truth for us at UNICEF--we cannot tackle these challenges alone."

"Issues like education, nutrition, and child protection require a collective effort. Even with government support, it's not enough. The private sector must play a critical role. MTN is setting an example for other companies by leveraging its assets for the benefit of Rwanda's children. While we've already been working together behind the scenes, I'm excited about this official partnership and what it can achieve."