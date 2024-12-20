Africa: Defence Minister Urges East Africa Security Chiefs to Use All Means to Realise Peace in Region

Rwanda's minister of defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, has urged Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) chiefs of defence staff to scale up regional response mechanisms, adapt them to the challenges at hand, and "use all means at our disposal in order to realise peace and security in our region and the continent."

ALSO READ: Standby force was to be Africa's shield and defender. What happened?

He was speaking on Thursday, December 19, as regional chiefs of defence staff joined an experts' working group at the 33rd policy organs meeting underway in Kigali. The six-day meeting started on December 16.

Presiding over the opening session, the minister praised the strong partnerships among member states in their ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability.

He said: "Many challenges continue to lie ahead in our region and the continent as a whole. The nature of conflicts is also continuously evolving, involving an array of non-state actors. Ending the scourge of war and human suffering is the common goal we all share.

ALSO READ: EASF member states convene in Rwanda for disaster response harmonisation

"It is for this reason that I urge all of us to scale up our response mechanisms, adapt them to the challenges at hand and use all means at our disposal in order to realise peace and security in our region and the continent. We need to work together, across the political, security, development and humanitarian pillars by deepening our partnerships as member states, regional economic communities, regional mechanisms and our umbrella organisation, the African Union for effective contribution in the promotion of peace, security, and stability."

Ten years ago, during a pledging conference in Kigali, 10 regional countries committed to raise a military fighting force under EASF.

ALSO READ: Countries commit forces to Eastern Africa Standby Force

Despite the challenges, the minister commended positive developments in the region aimed at resolving tensions and conflicts "as witnessed in the recent agreement between the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia."

Speaking on behalf of the regional committee of chiefs of defence staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, said that his colleagues remain committed to providing crucial guidance to improve the force's operational readiness.

Brig Gen (Rtd) Paul Kahuria Njema, the EASF Director, commended the experts working group for their exchange of ideas and productive recommendations, which will significantly contribute to maintaining EASF's readiness and enhancing conflict prevention efforts.

The 33rd policy organs meeting coincides with EASF's 20th anniversary, celebrated under the theme "Two Decades of Commitment to Promoting Regional Peace and Security."

Comprising 10 member states - Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Soudan, and Uganda - the Eastern Africa Standby Force is a regional organization whose mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern Africa region. South Sudan has had the status of observer in EASF since April 2013 and is yet to become a full member.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa East Africa Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

EASF is one of the five regional multidimensional Forces of the African Standby Force (ASF) consisting of military, police and civilian components. It was established as a regional mechanism to provide capability for rapid deployment of forces to carry out preventive deployment, rapid intervention, peace support or stability operations and peace enforcement.

The African Standby Force also has Northern Standby Brigade (NARC), Western Africa Standby Brigade (ECOWAS), Central African Standby Brigade (ECCAS), and the Southern Africa Standby Brigade (SADC).