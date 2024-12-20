Uganda: Nawangwe Suspends Makerere Officials Over Letter

At least three senior administrators from various colleges at Uganda's premier institution of higher learning have received suspension letters, with more reportedly under scrutiny.

While many are receiving festive gifts this season, members of the Makerere University Senate are instead being served suspension letters, the Nile Post has learned.

At least three senior administrators from various colleges at Uganda's premier institution of higher learning have received suspension letters, with more reportedly under scrutiny.

Vice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe accuses the Senate members of overstepping their legal mandate by directly addressing the Chairperson of the University Council, a role he says is reserved for the Senate chairperson and secretary.

The suspended officials include Associate Professors Charles B. Nuwagaba, Jude Ssempebwa, and Mr. Daniel Kiganda.

Additionally, Missus Harriet Namakoye and Scovia Kyakwera, who co-signed the contentious letter, are said to have been suspended.

In his letters, Prof. Nawangwe cited concerns over what he described as unauthorized actions likely to cause confusion in the Senate.

"I am therefore suspending you from Senate and all its activities with immediate effect until further notice," he wrote.

The December 16 letter at the heart of the controversy, addressed to Council Chairperson Lorna Magara and other members, refuted claims by Dr. Robert Wamala, Dr. Tumps Ireeta, and Prof. Nawangwe that the Senate erred in recommending a single candidate for the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration (DVC-FA).

The suspended officials attached minutes of the Senate meeting to support their stance, maintaining that no mistakes were made.

Prof. Nawangwe and other university administrators have clashed with Senate members over the appointment of a substantive DVC-FA. In May, the Senate recommended Professor Anthony Mugisha for the position, but his appointment has yet to materialize.

Instead, Professor Henry Alinaitwe's acting tenure was extended into a third year, contrary to the university's human resources policy limiting such extensions to two six-month terms.

Last week, the Joint Staff Association threatened industrial action, accusing Prof. Nawangwe of undermining the Senate's decision by demanding additional nominees for the DVC-FA role.

Prof. Nawangwe dismissed their concerns, accusing Senate members of unprecedented indiscipline. He further criticized their transcription of the 181st Senate proceedings as lacking decorum and violating the university's communication policy.

The suspended Senate members argue their actions were aimed at protecting the integrity of Senate decisions. They assert that the Council requested confirmation that the DVC-FA selection process adhered to guidelines and fairness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On November 27, the Joint Staff Association petitioned the President, who serves as the university's Visitor, highlighting persistent mismanagement and policy violations.

They accused the administration of favoritism and impunity, leading to a decline in staff welfare, motivation, and productivity.

Makerere has not had a substantive DVC-FA for seven years, with the position held in an acting capacity since Prof. Nawangwe vacated the role.