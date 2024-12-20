Rwanda: Inside New Rwf30bn Plan to Develop Secondary Cities in Rwanda

Five secondary cities which are Rusizi, Rwamagana, Nyagatare, Muhanga, and Huye are beneficiaries of the fund.

The Government of Rwanda on Wednesday, December 18, signed a grant agreement with the German Development Bank KfW, to provide approximately Rwf30 billion for a new initiative that seeks to promote urban development through nature-based solutions.

Dubbed the "Green and Gender-Sensitive Public Spaces" the initiative is expected to capitalise on solutions such as tree planting and soil unsealing, as part of the efforts to address urban challenges related to climate change, such as landslides and heat retention.

According to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), which is also the project's implementing agency, at least five secondary cities including Rusizi, Rwamagana, Nyagatare, Muhanga, and Huye have been mapped out as the initial beneficiaries.

"For each of these cities, we identified key climate change-related risks, identified urban areas of highest risk and vulnerability and also identified suitable sites for the project investment," REMA's Director General, Juliet Kabera told The New Times in an exclusive interview.

Kabera maintained that the development seeks, to among others, strengthen Rwanda's urban resilience against climate change while promoting biodiversity and gender inclusivity.

How will it work?

According to REMA, climate risks are hazard driven. The agency pointed out that the major hazards in the five cities include heat, pluvial flooding, fluvial flooding, and landslide/erosion.

Other risks emerging from the hazards include health impacts, loss of or damage to livelihoods as well as critical infrastructure with vulnerable groups being most affected.

Secondary cities in Rwanda are still "very small" particularly compared to other cities in the region, and they are also growing at a slower pace.

However, while the rapid development of Kigali has positive effects on the country's economy, widening inequalities pose concerns in terms of management of migration flows, uncontrolled urban and peri-urban growth in Kigali, as well as national cohesion.

Statistics from the World Bank indicate that by 2050, up to 75 percent of the world's population is expected to live in cities, making the need for sustainable urban planning even more urgent.

This, experts argue, means that energy and resource consumption must be drastically reduced, emissions lowered, and urban spaces made more inclusive and resilient to the effects of climate change.

"These so-called nature-based solutions (NbS) could look like this: parks with good lighting and new public spaces for culture, sport, and local projects. Additionally, these green spaces can reduce heat stress and reduce the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall. In such adaptation measures, vulnerable groups must be prioritized and involved in the decision-making process," according to Adelphi, an independent think tank contracted for the initiative.

"The degree of resilience of cities to the consequences of climate change is challenging to measure, and there is often a lack of innovative knowledge for implementing effective preventative measures against natural disasters," Adelphi added.

For each of the five secondary cities, REMA said that three to five suitable locations for adaptive and gender-responsible public green space development with the highest potential to address the identified climate risks were identified taking synergies between adaptation and biodiversity protection into account.

"We want to embrace well-managed urban growth that generates sustainable and climate-resilient urban environments, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development."

How the five cities were mapped

According to information from REMA, the five cities were mapped out based on their potential to grow faster compared to other secondary cities.

The agency noted that some of the cities were also informed by their proximity and their role in curbing Kigali's urban sprawl due to their proximity. Also considered is their potential for economic growth.

Over the last decade, Rwanda has experienced an annual population growth rate of 2.3 percent, resulting in an estimated population of 13.2 million in 2022.

The figure is expected to nearly double by 2050, with a projected density of around 900 inhabitants per square kilometer.

"The urbanization rate is predicted to surge from 28 percent in 2022 to 66 percent by 2050, with the ultimate country's vision of achieving a 70 percent urban population by 2050. At the onset, the urbanization narrative is characterized by rural-to-urban migration, fuelling uncontrolled urban expansion."

However, rapid urbanization in these areas presents challenges, including the imperative for affordable housing, sustainable and inclusive urban planning, and addressing socio-economic disparities often linked to the vice.

REMA said that the plan is to regenerate settlements to be attractive and dynamic centers offering fair living conditions, generating both off-farm jobs and providing affordable housing, while strengthening social and environmental linkages to favor the emergence of climate-proof secondary cities.