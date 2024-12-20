Rwanda, UN Unveil Rwf1.43 Trillion Five-Year Cooperation Strategy

The United Nations in Rwanda convened with government officials, development partners, financial institutions, private sector representatives, and civil society organisations on Monday, December 16, for the One UN Joint Steering Committee Meeting.

The meeting reviewed the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, and the upcoming Country Programme Documents for UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA, and the Country Strategy for the World Food Programme (WFP). These plans, spanning 2025 to 2029, focus on aligning UN programs with Rwanda's priorities under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and Vision 2050.

Participants also reflected on past achievements, lessons learned, and strategies to sustain effective collaboration.

"The UN has been a valuable partner over the years. Their commitment to mobilise over $1 billion for the next five years is impressive and will accelerate our efforts," said Yusuf Murangwa, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. "Given the strong alignment of the UN program with NST2, I am confident we will achieve our shared goals."

UN Resident Coordinator to Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo, emphasised the partnership's collaborative nature, stating, "Our job as the United Nations is to accompany Rwanda in achieving its aspirations. The new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework is a true partnership document, aligning closely with Rwanda's Vision 2050, NST2, and global commitments like the SDGs and AU Agenda 2063."

The Cooperation Framework prioritises economic transformation, social progress, and governance reforms. It focuses on innovative financing, climate-smart growth, human capital development, and stronger governance systems to foster peace, accountability, and sustainable development.

"The Framework embodies a leave-no-one-behind approach, prioritising gender equality and human rights while tackling challenges like climate vulnerabilities and regional instability," said Ojielo.

He highlighted that the plan requires approximately $1.04 billion (around Rwf1.43 trillion) and emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships, leveraging innovative financing, and mobilising resources effectively.

Ojielo detailed the focus areas, describing the strategy as integrated and transformative. "We're addressing food systems, which connect directly to economic transformation. We're looking at jobs and social protection by equipping people with skills for the new economy, particularly the gig economy. When it comes to education, the question is, how do we transform it to prepare Rwandans for jobs that don't yet exist?"

Digitalisation was underscored as a cross-cutting priority. "Everything we do will integrate digitalization," he added. "And energy--without energy, nothing can happen. How do we ensure energy access and affordability? These efforts are critical to tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity, and building resilience."

Ojielo stressed the ambition and urgency of the framework's goals, saying, "This is about rethinking systems at every level to drive meaningful and sustainable progress."

Currently, the UN operates 23 agencies in Rwanda, with three additional ones set to begin operations in 2025. "This will bring the total to 26," explained Ojielo. He elaborated on the roles of these incoming entities: The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will focus on telecommunications and digitalisation, aligning with global frameworks and instruments; the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will address transnational organised crime, including trafficking of persons and drugs; and the UN Office of Project Services (UNOPS) will enhance project implementation.

"UNOPS will support the Government to ensure swift and efficient delivery of programs and projects. We are excited to welcome these new agencies alongside the 23 already operating in the country," Ojielo concluded.

Rwanda's development agenda focuses on improving the quality of life for all citizens while building a strong economic foundation essential to achieving its Vision 2050 goals. These include attaining upper-middle-income status by 2035 and high-income status by 2050.

To reach these milestones, Rwanda must maintain an annual growth rate of at least 12 per cent from 2018 to 2035 and 10 per cent from 2036 to 2050. This trajectory aims for a GDP per capita of $4,035 by 2036 and $12,476 by 2050.

As of the end of 2023, Rwanda's GDP per capita had risen to $1,040, a notable increase from $774 in 2017.