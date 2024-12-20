Africa: Women Creating Wealth Catalytic Impact - Driving Meaningful Change Across the Continent

press release

Recognising entrepreneurs at the WCW Annual Summit

In November 2024, more than 200 women from nine African countries gathered in Johannesburg for the Trust's three-day Women Creating Wealth Summit. T The event, themed "Breaking Barriers, Building Wealth," brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, and leaders to share ideas and shape Africa's future prosperity. During a gala dinner, several entrepreneurs were honored for their sustainable business models. Among them were Victoria Msowoya, founder of Homes Industries Ltd in Malawi, and Sarah Ngwenya, founder of Kalomo Grains in Zambia.

Victoria collaborates with over 8,000 smallholder farmers to grow sunflowers, rice, and ground nuts.

Sarah advances food sovereignty through legume seed production, engaging over 3,000 rural women and youth.

These awardees highlight the far-reaching social and economic impact of women-led enterprises.

Connecting entrepreneurs with funding opportunities

Accessing funding can be a significant hurdle for entrepreneurs, but WCW's customised technical assistance program simplifies this journey. The WCW programme has helped women gain skills to navigate the funding landscape, understand various financing options, and craft compelling business pitches. In 2024, WCW supported women entrepreneurs across Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia to secure $1.73 million in funding--a 15% increase from 2023's $1.5 million. Highlighted success stories include Dipuo Phakathi, founder of Denic Cabinet, and Vutlhari Chauke, founder of VT Harvest.

An inspiring celebration: WCW November graduation 2024

WCW celebrated the achievements of over 110 programme participants who completed the Ignite Training Programme. This milestone reflects their personal growth, skill development, and business success journey. The ceremony provided a platform for graduates to network, exchange ideas, and inspire others with their stories of resilience. Read more.

From Startup to Market Leader: Impact on a Senegalese Entrepreneur

Meet Aissatou Fall, AF Goods and Services director in Senegal's agri-food sector. Starting without specific entrepreneurial skills, she transformed her business through the Women Creating Wealth Intergenerational programme. "This programme exceeded my expectations," says Aissatou. "It provided all the necessary skills--from finance to marketing and leadership. It was exceptional." With newfound confidence, she expanded her market, designed new products, and grew her team from two employees in 2017 to ten by the end of 2024. Read more.

Bridging the Finance Gap for Women in Tanzania

Many women in Tanzania struggle to secure loans from traditional banks. The WCW programme helps women access funding by providing alternative financing options and essential business skills to women-led businesses. Through the Trusts' Afrishela Investment Fund, women are learning how to obtain flexible capital tailored to their needs. Success stories like Maida Waziri and Patricia Kakorozya highlight the positive impact of these efforts. WCW and Afrishela drive growth and create jobs in Tanzania by supporting women entrepreneurs. Read more.

Catalysing entrepreneurial growth and job creation across Africa

Tackling youth employment through entrepreneurial support

Recognising the continent's youth unemployment crisis, WCW prioritises young entrepreneurs aged 18-35. By delivering tailored business training, the programme enables participants to transform ideas into viable ventures. In the second half of 2024 alone, WCW entrepreneurs generated over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across Africa--double the job creation recorded in the year's first half. These efforts underline WCW's role in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous economic landscape.

Ignite Training: Equipping entrepreneurs for success

Our capacity-building programmes provide women entrepreneurs with essential business knowledge and personal skills. Participants gain clarity on their strengths, values, and goals, helping them build strong business identities. We understand the importance of financial literacy, digital skills, and market strategies training for sustainable business growth. The Ignite Training Programme has achieved impressive results, with 92.5% of women-led small and medium businesses reporting significant improvements in skills, confidence, and leadership. This training enhances individual companies and contributes to community growth and economic development.

Participant stories:

"After learning about relationship management, I realised my communication skills needed improvement. I use effective listening techniques and maintain eye contact, which has enhanced my interactions at work and home. I feel more confident and motivated." -- Participant from Uganda. "WCW gave me a voice and showed me that my passion for clothing manufacturing and training can create jobs and inspire future entrepreneurs. I now train unskilled individuals in my community to become employable." -- Participant from South Africa.

Why does breaking market barriers for women entrepreneurs' matter?

Women in agribusiness and agro-processing often face challenges accessing markets. The Trust's Women Creating Wealth (WCW) programme equips them with the tools and skills to make their brands competitive and secure essential offtake agreements. The programme has helped women-led businesses build strong market connections and addressed some of their key challenges. Our research provides insights that drive our efforts to create more inclusive and accessible markets. As a result, women-led businesses are achieving sustainable growth across Africa. Look out for our report in the next issue of The Catalysts!

Driving job creation across Africa

As part of WCW's mission to support 10,000 women entrepreneurs and generate $1 billion in revenue, the programme is committed to creating 200,000 youth employment opportunities across the continent. To achieve this, WCW has introduced innovative initiatives like the Job Creators Challenge and the Youth Jumpstarters Challenge. These initiatives will provide catalytic grants and technical assistance to entrepreneurs with high potential for job creation.

In November 2024, WCW honoured Anaty Kokushubira Kombeson, founder of Sebadom Enterprise in Mbeya, Tanzania, as the top job creator of the year. Sebadom Enterprise specialises in producing fresh milk, probiotic yoghurt, and cultured sour milk (Mtindi).

Youth Jump Starters Challenge: Sparking innovation

The Youth Jump Starters Challenge, introduced under the Women Creating Wealth pilot programme inspired young entrepreneurs to spot pressing problems in their communities and quickly create practical solutions. Within a single week, these participants not only developed their ideas but also generated early revenue, showing how innovation can meet urgent needs. After careful evaluation by technical coaches and our Afrishela Investment Fund, three winners emerged, each receiving funding to grow their businesses. They now have the support to strengthen local economies, help others overcome obstacles, and spark greater opportunity for everyone in their communities. Meet the winners who were announced during the recent WCW 2024 Summit is South Africa!

1st Place (R50,000): Zakithi Ethel Dladla, (left) Founder of Royal Grand Camagu Farmers

2nd Place (R30,000): Gugu Masondo, (centre) Founder, of The Blend Wellness

3rd Place (R20,000): Patience Edward, (right) Founder of Uncle Wiz Fresh Produce

This initiative highlights WCW's commitment to nurturing the next generation of changemakers.

Training gender champions for inclusive entrepreneurship

Promoting gender and social inclusion is at the heart of our Women Creating Wealth Programme. Supporting women entrepreneurs drives economic growth and transforms communities. Our programme has trained gender champions to advocate for equity, mentor others, and create lasting change. Research in six African countries revealed key challenges, including socio-economic barriers, cultural norms, restrictive policies, and limited support. Through targeted training, the gender champions will continue to work to overcome these challenges, strengthen entrepreneurial networks, and promote inclusive business practices across Africa.

Join our next cohort and become a gender champion. Look for upcoming opportunities in our next issue!

Providing opportunities for women in agribusiness

WCW's agribusiness initiative creates exciting pathways for women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive. The programme helps participants overcome challenges like limited market access and underrepresentation of women-led brands by providing export readiness training, data-sharing platforms, and capacity-building. Chama Bwalya, a Zambian entrepreneur, exemplifies this progress by expanding her product range and market reach with WCW's guidance. Read more about how WCW is inspiring success in agribusiness.

Why the 'Connect and Inspire' series matter

The Connect and Inspire series by WCW creates a supportive community for women entrepreneurs by addressing challenges like cultural barriers and work-life balance. Through sessions featuring expert speakers and shared experiences, participants gain practical strategies, build confidence, and foster resilience. Recent sessions on leadership and managing stereotypes equipped over 250 attendees with tools to drive positive change in their businesses and communities. This initiative highlights WCW's dedication to personal growth and economic advancement for women across Africa. Read more.

Transforming connections through WCW's Business Community closed Facebook group

Launched in 2024, the WCW Business Community Facebook group has become a key platform for African women entrepreneurs. By providing a space for networking, sharing resources, and accessing motivational content, the group helps members overcome common challenges. During the recent WCW's Breaking Barriers, Building Wealth Summit, over 680 entrepreneurs joined virtual sessions and secured valuable supplier opportunities. This community boosts brand visibility and revenue and encourages meaningful partnerships. Platforms like these are critical to the Trusts' mission, enabling women to connect, grow, and succeed together! Read more.