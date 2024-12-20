Ethiopia, EU Commit to Advancing All-Round Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia and the European Union (EU) have agreed to intensify and deepen their cooperation during their second structured dialogue, held recently in Addis Ababa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) emphasized that the EU is a vital development partner for Ethiopia, particularly in matters of peace and security. This partnership has opened doors for Ethiopia to engage with the EU on both national and regional issues. The discussions facilitated dialogue on Ethiopia's peace and security, economic partnerships, and multilateral cooperation.

Minister Gedion stated, "Using power struggles as a weapon to win power has left a dark mark on the nation's political history. To address this, the Ethiopian government is determined to tackle structural challenges through all-inclusive reforms."

As part of Ethiopia's ongoing reforms, the establishment of the National Dialogue Commission, the implementation of Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR), and transitional justice are key initiatives. Additionally, homegrown economic and macroeconomic reforms are central to the process. According to Minister Gedion, the EU has been a crucial supporter of Ethiopia in these efforts.

"The country needs strengthened collaboration with the EU to enhance both private and public investments, while the ongoing reforms create opportunities for increased EU investment in Ethiopia," Gedion emphasized.

He further noted that improved bilateral collaboration would significantly contribute to fostering regional and continental peace, not only in the Horn of Africa but also across the wider African continent.

EU Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sofie From-Emmesberger, highlighted Ethiopia's pivotal role in ensuring regional peace and security. She reiterated the EU's and its member states' readiness to stand with Ethiopia and its people, commending the successful implementation of the Pretoria Agreement over the past two years. The Ambassador also praised the Ankara Accord as a significant step taken by Ethiopia, emphasizing the EU's commitment to fully contributing to the region's stability.

Ambassador From-Emmesberger added that the discussions reaffirmed the EU's support for the implementation of the Ankara Accord, regional integration, and peace and security issues, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew (Amb.), reminded attendees of the strategic agreement signed between Ethiopia and the EU in 2016, which aimed to further strengthen their partnership on multilateral issues. "The EU has remained Ethiopia's key strategic partner, known for its continued support of Ethiopia's development efforts," he said.

The spokesperson also noted that the major topics discussed during the structured dialogue included regional peace, stability, and recovery, economic development, finance, business, environmental issues, and cooperation within a multilateral framework.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 20 DECEMBER 2024