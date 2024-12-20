Rwanda: The Stage Is Set for Christmas Carols, Say Organisers

20 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Organisers of annual Christmas Carols are optimistic that "everything is in place" as Rwanda's premier Catholic Church choir, Chorale de Kigali, prepares for early Christmas celebration with its Christian audience at BK Arena on Sunday, December 22.

The choir has been staging the routine Christmas Carols Concert since 2013 and it has gone on to become a go-to music event for worshipers across Kigali over the past decade.

Now, after weeks of rehearsals at Paroisse Saint-Paul, members of the choir are promising the "best performance in years."

"That's what I think they can expect. We just need them to come in good numbers. The rehearsals are already done and we can't wait to have you at the concert," Isaac Gatashya, one of Chorale de Kigali's senior members, told The New Times.

Founded in 1966, the Kigali-based Chorale de Kigali is arguably the oldest Catholic choir in Rwanda. It was founded by a group of 20 people, most of whom were music graduates from seminary schools at the time of its foundation.

Iconic 'UEFA Champions League anthem', 'Chiquitita' and 'Bound for the Promised Land' are among songs that stand out on the choir's routine playlist. But avid supporters of the choir have been requesting for a bit of update on the playlist.

"One of the feedback we received from our audience last year was about changing our repertoire a bit. We are going to do it because we never take their ideas for granted and it helps us to do much better edition after edition," Fiacre Nemeyimana, one of the organisers, said.

Tickets for the concert are on sale via www.ticqet.rw at Rwf 5,000 (Regulars), Rwf 10,000 (Bronze), Rwf 15,000 (Silver), Rwf 20,000 (CIP), Rwf 25,000 (Diamond) and Rwf 250,000 for a table.

