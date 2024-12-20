Kenya: KRA Board Chair Anthony Mwaura Moved in Ruto's Shake Up

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reassigned Anthony Mwaura, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board Chairperson, to head the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) in a shake-up of key positions in his administration. Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has been appointed to replace Mwaura as KRA Board Chair.

Mwaura's tenure at KRA, which began in November 2022, faced significant legal challenges. In July, the High Court nullified his appointment, citing procedural irregularities and illegality.

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled that the nomination was unlawful as Mwaura was facing corruption and economic crimes charges at the time. The judge also noted that Mwaura's acquittal post-appointment did not retroactively validate the appointment.

In another high-profile appointment, former Murang'a Senator Kembi Gitura has been named Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital Board. He succeeds Olive Mugenda, who resigned earlier this month.

The reshuffle, announced by State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, is part of President Ruto's efforts to enhance service delivery and align the administration with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

"These changes aim to strengthen the government's ability to serve Kenyans effectively and optimize performance," Koskei stated.

Other notable changes include the nomination of Kipchumba Murkomen, previously the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport, and Public Works, to lead the Interior Ministry. He replaces Kithure Kindiki, who now serves as Deputy President. Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been appointed Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

The appointments have been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, as required by law.

The reshuffle follows President Ruto's recent meeting with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at the latter's family home in Gatundu. The meeting marked their first direct engagement since their political fallout and reportedly focused on matters of national and regional importance.