Kenya: Doctors Call Off Planned Strike After Agreement With Ministry of Health

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has presided over the signing of a landmark agreement between the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the Ministry of Health, and the Council of Governors to avert a nationwide doctors' strike that was set to begin on Sunday.

Kindiki commended the doctors in a statement for their decision to call off the impending industrial action and for their willingness to engage with stakeholders in a spirit of collaboration. "The government welcomes the selfless decision of the doctors to suspend the strike and engage constructively for the benefit of all Kenyans," said Kindiki.

The agreement includes a commitment to pay intern doctors a monthly salary of KSh 206,000, in line with the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Kindiki praised the milestone, noting that it reflects the government's dedication to improving healthcare delivery.

"Honoured to witness the signing of the agreement between the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, the Ministry of Health, and the Council of Governors at the official residence in Karen, Nairobi," said Kindiki.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah hailed the signing as a significant step, confirming that basic salary arrears for doctors will now be settled as per the agreement.

On December 3, Atellah issued the strike notice, citing the government's failure to implement the terms outlined in the 2017 CBA, including payment of salaries for interns and fulfillment of the Return-to-Work formula.

The planned strike had raised concerns due to its potential impact on public healthcare services, given that the last nationwide doctors' strike paralyzed operations across public health facilities for 56 days, causing immense suffering to Kenyans seeking medical services.

With the new agreement in place, both parties expressed optimism about continued engagement to address long-standing issues in the health sector and ensure uninterrupted service delivery to Kenyans.