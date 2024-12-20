Kenya: Airlink Expands Nairobi-Johannesburg Route With 3 Weekly Flights

Johannesburg, SA — South African carrier Airlink is set to enhance its connectivity between Nairobi and Johannesburg by introducing three weekly night flights starting March 30, 2025. This expansion will complement the airline's existing once-daily daytime service, bringing the total frequency on the route to 10 flights per week.

The additional night flights, scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, aim to provide greater convenience and flexibility for both business and leisure travelers. Currently, Airlink and Kenya Airways are the only airlines offering direct services between the capitals of two of Africa's most dynamic economies.

"Kenya is an important market, and this route provides a critical connection between two major hubs, fostering bilateral and regional travel, trade, and economic activity. Airlink's competitive and convenient flights will also promote tourism in both markets," said Rodger Foster, Airlink's CEO and Managing Director.

The outbound flight, designated 4Z 072, will depart Johannesburg at 8:30 PM local time, arriving in Nairobi at 1:30 AM the following day. The return service, flight 4Z 073, will leave Nairobi at 2:15 AM, arriving in Johannesburg at 5:25 AM on the same day.

Airlink will deploy its 98-seat Embraer E-190 aircraft for the new night flights. As with its current daytime service, the additional flights are strategically timed to connect seamlessly with the airline's domestic and regional network, as well as with long-haul flights operated by its global airline partners via its Johannesburg hub.